University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student admits pretending to be a person of color

(CNN) A graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has resigned from a teaching position after admitting on social media that they falsely claimed to be a person of color.

CV Vitolo-Haddad apologized last week in two posts on Medium and announced that they were leaving their position as the co-president of the university's Teaching Assistants' Association (TAA). Vitolo-Haddad uses the nonbinary pronouns they/them.

"I have let guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn't prove. I have let people make assumptions when I should have corrected them," Vitolo-Haddad wrote.

"It was my choice and error to identify any differently," Vitolo-Haddad wrote.

CNN was not able to reach Vitolo-Haddad for comment.

"When asked if I identify as Black, my answer should have always been 'No.' There were three separate instances I said otherwise," Vitolo-Haddad wrote, adding that "I should have never entered Black organizing spaces."

"They are not my place. Once realizing this, it wasn't sufficient to just leave; I should have explained that directly to the people who invited me and clarified my identity," Vitolo-Haddad said.

Vitolo-Haddad also apologized for "taking lies about Cuban roots at face value."

Vitolo-Haddad was offered a conditional tenure-track position at California State University, Fresno, and was scheduled to start teaching during the 2021 fall semester, a university spokeswoman told CNN. The offer was made before the allegations were made public and was subject to Vitolo-Haddad completing a background check.

"We can confirm that CV Vitolo-Haddad will not be a faculty member at Fresno State," said spokeswoman Patti Waid.

TAA Madison confirmed that Vitolo-Haddad had resigned and said in a statement that it was discontinuing events that Vitolo-Haddad was directly involved in organizing.

"The TAA enabled this harm by electing them to a position of power in our union: we have unknowingly rewarded the toxic opportunism of performing Blackness. We intend to immediately begin the work of repairing this harm," the statement said.

John Lucas, the university's assistant vice chancellor of university communications, told CNN that Vitolo-Haddad is not currently employed as a teaching assistant and is a doctoral student in the university's journalism and communications school. Vitolo-Haddad received a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and a master's degree in communications from Wake Forest University, according to their LinkedIn profile

"UW--Madison expects that people represent themselves authentically and accurately in all aspects of their academic work," Lucas said.

