Utah officer charged after allegedly ordering K9 to attack Black man who was surrendering

(CNN) A Salt Lake City police officer was charged Wednesday in connection with allegedly ordering a police dog to attack a Black man who was surrendering to police, on his knees with his hands in the air.

Nickolas Pearce has been placed on administrative leave since video of the incident became public last month. He is now facing an aggravated assault charge, a second-degree felony.

CNN could not reach Pearce for comment.

The local police union defended Pearce Wednesday. "We firmly stand behind Officer Pearce," Salt Lake Police Association President Steven Winters told CNN after the charge was announced. "We believe he was justified in what he did, and look forward to the criminal justice process working its way out." Pearce has not yet appeared in court.

Pearce and other officers were responding to a domestic violence call April 24 when they encountered Jeffery Ryans, who was subject to a protective order that prohibited him from being at the residence.

Read More