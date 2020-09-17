(CNN) Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are building on their efforts to fight hunger in America.

September is Hunger Action Month and the couple announced that they are donating 1 million meals to help families struggling with hunger and food insecurity.

Dubbed the "Million Meal Donation Tour," the initiative is a partnership between the food brand Tiller & Hatch and Feeding America. The Paisleys are partners in Tiller & Hatch.

Tiller & Hatch trucks will travel for two weeks to 15 cities donating food to local food banks. The tour kicked off in Detroit last week.

"We're on a mission to help those struggling with hunger and food insecurity," said Paisley in an Instagram video on Monday. "And, due to the pandemic, it's a real crisis."

