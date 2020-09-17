(CNN)Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are building on their efforts to fight hunger in America.
September is Hunger Action Month and the couple announced that they are donating 1 million meals to help families struggling with hunger and food insecurity.
Dubbed the "Million Meal Donation Tour," the initiative is a partnership between the food brand Tiller & Hatch and Feeding America. The Paisleys are partners in Tiller & Hatch.
Tiller & Hatch trucks will travel for two weeks to 15 cities donating food to local food banks. The tour kicked off in Detroit last week.
"We're on a mission to help those struggling with hunger and food insecurity," said Paisley in an Instagram video on Monday. "And, due to the pandemic, it's a real crisis."
This is not the couple's first attempt to help struggling families combat hunger.
The Paisleys partnered with Belmont University to open a free grocery store called The Store in Nashville. The Store provides free food to people in need and is located next to the University's ministry center-- an area convenient to public transportation.
"Many people who never thought they'd need food assistance are now seeking it," said Williams-Paisley who joined her husband on Instagram.
According to Feeding America, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity this year, including 18 million children.
"That's 1 in 4 children" said Williams-Paisley. "It's heartbreaking."