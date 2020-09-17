An Idaho pastor skeptical of masks lands in the ICU for Covid-19

(CNN) A pastor in Idaho who called himself a "no-masker" during a service and repeatedly questioned the veracity of coronavirus case reporting is in the ICU after contracting Covid-19.

Paul Van Noy, senior pastor at Candlelight Church in Coeur d'Alene, has spent two weeks in the hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis, ministry coordinator Eric Reade confirmed to CNN. Five other church staff were infected with coronavirus, too, but they've all recovered, he said.

In a comment shared through Candlelight Church , Van Noy said he'll soon move out of the ICU into another room in the hospital and then recover at home.

"At present I feel OK but still need quite a bit of oxygen support -- especially if and when I try to get up out of the bed," he said in a statement through the church.

His wife also contracted Covid-19 but wasn't hospitalized, according to the church. The couple are two of over 3,050 cases in the Northwest Idaho area, local health data shows.