More than 240 schools in US are named after a Confederate leader. About half serve majority Black or nonwhite students

(CNN) Thousands of children across the US attend schools that bear the names of Confederate leaders who fought to preserve slavery and White supremacy in America.

Many schools were given Confederate-related names in the 1950s and 1960s as part of a coordinated effort by governors, legislators and White leaders to push back against racial integration in public schools, the EJI said.

Confederate-named schools are located in 17 states, with some being found in Georgia, Alabama and Texas. The schools range from public elementary to high schools, and the majority of the schools are located in the South from North Carolina to Texas.

Jefferson Davis Elementary School in Greenwood, Mississippi is named after the Confederate President who led the charge to preserve slavery, and nearly all of the students who attend the school are African American, according to the EJI.

