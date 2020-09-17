Nike's all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey marking 4 years since he took a knee sells out in less than a minute

(CNN) Nike released an all-black jersey to commemorate the four years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the National Anthem.

The Icon Jersey 2.0, which retails for $150, went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than a minute, Nike confirmed to CNN.

"Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me," Kaepernick wrote Thursday in a post on Instagram.

"Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True."

