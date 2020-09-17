The surviving 'fifth girl' of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing asks Alabama's governor for restitution

(CNN)Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and her sister was killed when Ku Klux Klan members bombed 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963. Since that day, she's felt forgotten by officials who never offered her payment or support, let alone their condolences.
Collins Rudolph's lawyers are now pressing Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to offer her restitution for the losses she suffered and the burdens of the bombing she's carried with her throughout her life.
The bombing in Birmingham, which killed four Black girls ages 11 to 14, lent new urgency to the civil rights movement. Less than a year after the bombing, President Lyndon B. Johnson would sign the Civil Rights Act, which barred discrimination based on race and segregated facilities, among other racist practices.
But Collins Rudolph said she was never offered payment for her experience, nor medical care or an official apology. Now that the country is again confronting anti-Black racism and the systems that perpetuate it, Rudolph's lawyers say, the timing is right.
"Given recent events," her lawyers wrote in a letter to Ivey, "now is the time for Ms. Collins Rudolph to receive long overdue justice."
Ivey's press secretary, Gina Maiola, told CNN the governor's office has received the letter and is reviewing it.
She was the only girl who survived the 1963 bombing
Collins Rudolph was seriously injured in the blast that killed her sister, Addie Mae Collins, along with Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley -- all 14 years old -- and Denise McNair, who was 11.