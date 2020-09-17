The surviving 'fifth girl' of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing asks Alabama's governor for restitution

(CNN) Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and her sister was killed when Ku Klux Klan members bombed 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963 . Since that day, she's felt forgotten by officials who never offered her payment or support, let alone their condolences.

"Given recent events," her lawyers wrote in a letter to Ivey, "now is the time for Ms. Collins Rudolph to receive long overdue justice."

Ivey's press secretary, Gina Maiola, told CNN the governor's office has received the letter and is reviewing it.

She was the only girl who survived the 1963 bombing

Collins Rudolph was seriously injured in the blast that killed her sister, Addie Mae Collins, along with Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley -- all 14 years old -- and Denise McNair, who was 11.