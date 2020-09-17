Chiefs fan who attended game tests positive for Covid-19 and now everyone who sat near them is in quarantine

(CNN) A fan who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' opening night game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10 has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kansas City Health Department said the individual that tested positive watched the game from the group's box in the lower level of the stadium and tested positive the following day. The positive test has prompted the Kansas City Health Department to direct 10 people there to quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the few teams in the NFL that allowed fans into its stadium in Week 1.

All fans and personnel are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the stadium, and the team said that the stadium's "COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium."

The team said that its contact tracing mechanisms allowed staff to identify the individual, the individual's party, any service staff that came into contact with the individual and any other ticket holders that may have been near this person while entering the stadium.

