Joshua M. Davidson is the senior rabbi at Congregation Emanu-El in New York City. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl once said, "When we are no longer able to change a situation... we are challenged to change ourselves."

This had been a theme of the Jewish people long before Frankl so beautifully articulated it, and the events of 2020 have proven it so once again.

Joshua M. Davidson

The challenges of 2020 have been historic. They have caused people all over the world to mourn loved ones, express gratitude toward frontline workers, weigh concerns for what comes next and deal with new and unexpected frustrations.

In adapting to these changing circumstances, our Jewish faith teaches us continually to seek out hope, reminding us that we are not alone in these struggles -- and that change is both necessary and inevitable.

An example facing Jewish people today lies in how they will approach Rosh Hashanah, which begins Friday evening, and Yom Kippur, the holiest days on the Jewish calendar. For many, these days are a time to make an annual pilgrimage to their temple, to celebrate a fresh start, to ask for forgiveness and to pray for their names to be written in the Book of Life for another year.

Read More