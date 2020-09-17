Michiganders urged to stay indoors as officials race to stop the spread of a dangerous mosquito-borne disease

(CNN) Not only are Michigan health officials dealing with the coronavirus, but they're also trying to contain the spread of a rare mosquito-borne disease.

Authorities are urging people to stay indoors after dark and protect themselves from mosquito bites after a resident in Barry County was suspected of having Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a potentially deadly illness caused by the EEE virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the suspected EEE case on Tuesday.

"This suspected EEE case in a Michigan resident shows this is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders and calls for continued actions to prevent exposure, including aerial treatment," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said in a statement.

"MDHHS continues to encourage local officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly those involving children to reduce the potential for people to be bitten by mosquitoes."

