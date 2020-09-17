Neymar handed two-match ban for red card as investigation is launched after his racism allegation

(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been handed a two-game ban for the red card he received in his side's defeat by Marseille, French football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was sent off at the end of Le Classique for striking Marseille's Álvaro González as a full-scale brawl broke out in injury time that saw five players red carded.

His teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were also given six and two-game bans respectively, while Marseille's Jordan Amavi received a three-game ban and Dario Benedetto a one-game ban.

Neymar and Paredes, who also both received a suspended sanction of an additional one-match ban, will be available to play again against Stade de Reims on September 27.

PSG's Angel Di Maria has also been summoned to a disciplinary hearing next Wednesday.

