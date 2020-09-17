CNN 10 - September 18, 2020

Story highlights
September 18, 2020
1. In what western U.S. state, which has joined California in being badly affected by wildfires, were the cities of Talent and Phoenix recently devastated?
2. In Ireland's Wicklow Mountains, artificial intelligence is being used to monitor what insects, which are important to food production and have a life span of about 40 days?
3. What was the name of the hurricane that made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Wednesday morning?
4. What category storm (a number) was the hurricane when it made landfall on Wednesday?
5. As discussed on Tuesday's show: What continent has seen a lower-than-expected number of coronavirus cases and deaths than other regions, though scientists don't know exactly why?
6. Name the two places (a city and an island) discussed on Wednesday's show that have ongoing disputes with China's communist government.
7. On what terrestrial planet did researchers recently detect phosphine, a toxic and odorous gas that's produced by bacteria on Earth?
8. A man who says he's tested 140 varieties of indigenous vegetables is working to preserve seed biodiversity in what country?
9. Name two of the three Middle Eastern countries involved in the historic agreement that was brokered by the U.S. and signed at the White House this week.
10. The world's largest optical telescope, whose mirrors are being constructed in Arizona, is named for what historic explorer?
