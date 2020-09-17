CNN 10 - September 18, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 18, 2020

1. In what western U.S. state, which has joined California in being badly affected by wildfires, were the cities of Talent and Phoenix recently devastated?

2. In Ireland's Wicklow Mountains, artificial intelligence is being used to monitor what insects, which are important to food production and have a life span of about 40 days?

3. What was the name of the hurricane that made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Wednesday morning?

