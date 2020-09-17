When it comes to keeping your pets happy, most loving owners would probably agree that this involves providing them with the best essentials: nutritious food, engaging toys, a comfy bed and more. But with so many pet products on the market, deciphering which items are truly the best can prove to be difficult, which is exactly where Amazon’s pet section comes in.

From this Rabbitgoo non-pulling dog harness that boasts nearly 31,000 5-star ratings to this No. 1 bestselling Petstages Cat Tracks toy, it’s full of thousands of incredible pet supplies that shoppers know and love. So we rounded up our 28 favorite top-rated pet products for cats and dogs available at Amazon. We’ve even included some bestselling products to help keep your home clean and smelling fresh with pets, because accidents happen — especially with new puppies and kittens — right?

M&MKPet Dog Water Bottle ($12.48; amazon.com)

M&MKPet Dog Water Bottle PHOTO: Amazon

A leakproof portable water bottle to help keep your furry friend hydrated when on the go.

PetPawJoy Cat Bed ($18.99; amazon.com)

PetPawJoy Cat Bed

An editor favorite, this hammock sticks right to your window and allows your cat to bask in the sun and comfortably lounge with birds flying by.

Furhaven Pet Plush Orthopedic Sofa ($38.99; amazon.com)

Furhaven Pet Plush Orthopedic Sofa PHOTO: Amazon

This plush orthopedic foam bed helps relieve pressure on your pet’s joints and provides an extra-comfortable place for them to rest.

Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy ($10.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy PHOTO: Amazon

With over 17,000 5-star customer ratings, it’s easy to see why this cat tracks toy is a No. 1 bestseller in its category.

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags PHOTO: Amazon

These lavender-scented poop bags are not only leakproof and durable, but they’re made from recycled materials, so you can feel even better about cleaning up after your pet.

Baapet Strong Dog Leash With Comfortable Padded Handle (starting at $8.59, originally starting at $14.89; amazon.com)

Baapet Strong Dog Leash With Comfortable Padded Handle PHOTO: Amazon

This heavy-duty dog leash is made from rock-climbing rope for ultimate durability, and even comes with comfortable padded handles and reflective thread to keep you and your pup safe at night.

Good Pet Stuff Plant Hidden Litter Box ($47.32; amazon.com)

Good Pet Stuff Plant Hidden Litter Box PHOTO: Amazon

Looking for a more appealing litter box for your feline friend? This planter-style litter box is the answer.

DuraScoop Jumbo Cat Litter Scoop ($12.99, originally $16.48; amazon.com)

DuraScoop Jumbo Cat Litter Scoop PHOTO: Amazon

And don’t forget to snag this lightweight litter scooper to keep your cat’s litter box clean.

Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Interactive Dog Toy ($11.99; amazon.com)

Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Interactive Dog Toy PHOTO: Amazon

This Wobble Wag Giggle Ball will keep your dog healthy, happy and occupied, thanks to its easy rolling design and “giggle” noises.

Rocco & Roxie Supply Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator ($19.97; amazon.com)

Rocco & Roxie Supply Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator PHOTO: Amazon

This enzyme-powered stain and odor remover is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller — and for good reason. With more than 24,000 reviews, it doesn’t just removes stains with ease, but it also helps instantly erase odors.

AmazonBasics Dog and Puppy Potty Training Pads ($19.23; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Dog and Puppy Potty Training Pads PHOTO: Amazon

Not only are these potty training pads ultra absorbent and quick-drying, they’re also super affordable.

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl (starting at $10.18, originally starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl PHOTO: Amazon

Help prevent your pet from experiencing bloating and obesity with this slow-feeding bowl.

Veken Pet Fountain ($26.99; amazon.com)

Veken Pet Fountain PHOTO: Amazon

Cats love running water, so another way to make mealtime more fun for your pet is this pet fountain, which has an adjustable water flow and over 13,000 5-star customer ratings.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Grooming Brush ($15.99; amazon.com)

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Grooming Brush PHOTO: Amazon

Mats, tangles, knots and dander begone! This self-cleaning grooming brush is gentle on your pet’s coat and can be cleaned with the click of a button.

Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats (starting at $4.98; amazon.com)

Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats PHOTO: Amazon

Greenies natural dental treats fight plaque, tartar and bad breath, and have racked up nearly 16,000 5-star customer ratings and counting.

Vastar Adjustable Pet Car Seat Belts (starting at $9.99 for a 2-pack; amazon.com)

Vastar Adjustable Pet Car Seat Belts PHOTO: Amazon

Keep your pet safe and secure while driving thanks to these high-quality nylon seat belt clips.

AmazonBasics Cat Scratching Post and Hammock ($26.99; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Cat Scratching Post and Hammock PHOTO: Amazon

Your cat is sure to love climbing, scratching and napping in this bestselling hammock and scratching post hangout.

Kong Extreme Dog Toy (starting at $8.49, originally starting at $9.49; amazon.com)

Kong Extreme Dog Toy PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you fill it with peanut butter, cheese or treats, the Kong dog toy is sure to keep your pet entertained for hours.

Natural Dog Company Paw Soother ($5.95; amazon.com)

Natural Dog Company Paw Soother PHOTO: Amazon

This natural paw soother is a No. 1 bestseller for protecting your pup’s paws from harsh outside elements.

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy ($9.80, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy PHOTO: Amazon

With over 11,000 positive customer reviews, adding these squeaky dog toys to your Amazon shopping cart is a no-brainer. And remember that no stuffing means way less mess.

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats ($15.78; amazon.com)

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats PHOTO: Amazon

Your cat won’t be able to get enough of these bestselling cat treats.

Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher ($9.92, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher PHOTO: Amazon

The Chuckit! Ball Launcher will provide endless fun for your pup when it’s time to play fetch.

Henkelion Small/Medium Pet Carrier ($23.99; amazon.com)

Henkelion Small/Medium Pet Carrier PHOTO: Amazon

Not only is this pet carrier waterproof, durable and airline-approved, it’s also machine-washable and easy to carry.

Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy ($11.59; amazon.com)

Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy PHOTO: Amazon

Give your teething pup a durable wishbone chew toy that can stand up to even the most aggressive chewers.

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler (starting at $34.95; amazon.com)

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler PHOTO: Amazon

Help your pet get their best night’s sleep with this cozy and calming cuddler bed.

Rabbitgoo Dog Harness ($16.98; amazon.com)

Rabbitgoo Dog Harness PHOTO: Amazon

Nearly 31,000 Amazon shoppers love this Rabbitgoo Dog Harness due to its durable and high-quality material, comfortable fit and non-pulling design.

Petmate Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper ($15.99, originally $17.95; amazon.com)

Petmate Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper PHOTO: Amazon

Clean up your pet’s mess with ease with this bestselling pooper scooper, which boasts over 13,000 5-star ratings.

SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys ($1.97, originally $3.99; amazon.com)

SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys PHOTO: Amazon

Your cat will go wild over these catnip mouse toys, which nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers can attest to.