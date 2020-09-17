Today, you’ll find deals on Adidas running gear, discounts on sale and full-price styles at Madewell, and savings on a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker. All that and more, below.
Adidas
Run over to Adidas, where starting today, you can save on everything you need to jog into fall. Select running shoes and apparel are 25% off, including favorites like Solarboost and Adizero Adios 5, or the Believe this Tight 2.0 and Own the Run Shorts. Just use promo code FALL at checkout to score the discount.
Nespresso
At $109.99, this Nespresso coffee and espresso maker is more than 50% off — it’s lowest price since Black Friday 2019. The machine, which allows you to brew your morning cup of joe with just the touch of a button, also comes with 30 coffee capsules to get you started.
Theraband
A few months ago, any at-home workout gear was hard to come by. But now, not only is a range of Theraband gear up for grabs, but you can add it all to your home gym at a discount. For one day, resistance bands and kinesiology tape is marked down at Amazon. Just be sure to buy before these bands sell out again.
Madewell
Your new fall wardrobe is within reach. Right now, at Madewell, there are several promotions to take advantage of. Madewell Insiders can take 20% off their purchase for a limited time (it’s free to join the loyalty program), while higher tier Stars and Icons can take 25% off. Plus, all sale styles are an extra 40% off.
Nebula Capsule
Host the backyard movie night of your dreams with Anker’s Nebula Capsule, now $50 off at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code at checkout. About the size of a soda can, this compact projector boasts remarkable clarity and contrast, in addition to a 360-degree speaker to give you that theater experience no matter where you are.
More deals to shop
- Get two pairs of blue light glasses from Quay for $80 with code DOUBLETAP, just in time to back-to-school season.
- The Eufy Smart Scale can tell you a lot more than just your weight, and right now it’s about $10 off its usual price.
- Need a new SSD? Choose from two SK Hynix SSDs — one with 500 GB and one with 1TB of storage — that are on sale for one day.
- Up your home gym game with two discounted Finer Form weight benches at Amazon.
- Score a refurbished Dyson Small Ball Upright Vacuum for just under $150, available at Woot! for one day or until sold out.
- Select men’s and women’s Under Armour apparel is on sale at Amazon.
- Get crafty at Cricut’s Harvest Sale, where you can save on all the materials you need to DIY this fall.
- One-deals at Ulta include coveted Tarte mascaras, select MAC Lipglass and a First Aid Beauty cleanser.
- Dry and canned dog food by Wellness is on sale for one day at Amazon.
- AirPods Pro are still on sale for just $199 at both Amazon and Walmart.
