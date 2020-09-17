From characters to themes, kids’ bedding is all about fun. Whether your little one loves superheroes, dinosaurs, princesses or just fun colors, we’ve found sheet sets for kids of all ages that range from over the top to tasteful to ones that are covered in your kids’ favorite animated characters.

Best extra-warm sheets

Sleep Philosophy True North Cotton Flannel Sheet Sets (starting at $64; macys.com)

Sleep Philosophy True North Cotton Flannel Sheet Sets PHOTO: Macys

Make sure you have a happy camper during the cold winter months with this super-warm flannel sheet set that’s available in nine different prints and patterns — owls! Bears! Pink polka dots! — and particularly both soft and thick, according to reviewers.

Knollwood Animal Print 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set (starting at $45.99, originally starting at $79.99; wayfair.com)

Knollwood Animal Print 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This sweet set celebrates winter with a polar bear and star pattern, with one reviewer writing, “Excellent quality and super-cozy sheet set. As good as premium sheets that cost three times the price.”

Laura Ashley Printed Pattern Flannel Sheet Set (starting at $39.99; target.com)

Laura Ashley Printed Pattern Flannel Sheet Set PHOTO: Target

This lovely flannel set from Laura Ashley is available in both plaid and delicate florals, and reviewers rave about how very soft they are.

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set (starting at $39.99; target.com)

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set PHOTO: Target

With more than 200 reviews, this cozy and durable set from Eddie Bauer is a Target favorite. Plus, it’s available in a wide array of wintry prints, including skiing dogs, penguins, snowflakes and more.

Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set (starting at $29.99; target.com)

Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set PHOTO: Target

These soft sets, printed with adorable hedgehogs, dogs and penguins, are well priced and can keep your little one warm on the cooler fall and winter nights.

Best cooling sheets

Purple Kids’ Bed Sheets ($99; purple.com)

Purple Kids Bed Sheets PHOTO: Purple

For a minimalist, luxury vibe, Purple offers ultra-soft sheets that are cozy, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep your little one cool all night long.

Brooklinen Toddler Sheet Set (starting at $68; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Toddler Sheet Set PHOTO: Brooklinen

Specifically for toddlers who use a crib or toddler bed, these chic and modern sheets feature a fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcase with an envelope closure. According to reviewers, they are particularly lightweight, and just check out all those fun prints.

Kute Kids Super-Soft Sheet Set (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Kute Kids Super-Soft Sheet Set PHOTO: Amazon

Covered in cute kitties, trucks, dinosaurs and more, this lightweight microfiber set is also great for hot sleepers.

Best sheets for tweens

Crane & Canopy Pink Ruffle Twin Sheet Set ($169; craneandcanopy.com)

Crane & Canopy Pink Ruffle Twin Sheet Set PHOTO: Crane & Canopy

For your tween or teen, this sophisticated but sweet set will make them feel all grown up. Bonus: They’re extra soft.

Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set (starting at $9.99; target.com)

Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set PHOTO: Target

With over 3,000 5-star reviews, these sheets are another Target shopper favorite, and we say the gold metallic polka dots are definitely cool enough for a tween.

Organic Modern Graphic Twin Sheet Set (starting at $69; crateandbarrel.com)

Organic Modern Graphic Twin Sheet Set PHOTO: Crate & Barrel

This mod set nods to your active kid’s hobbies without an over-the-top look. The simple print is a slam dunk according to one reviewer who writes, “My daughter loved the black-and-white theme of her room, and these sheets were a perfect fit!”

Best budget sheets

Fortnite Boogie Bedding Sheet Set (starting at $19.88; walmart.com)

Fortnite Boogie Bedding Sheet Set PHOTO: Walmart

The Fortnite enthusiast in your house will love these themed sheets, and your wallet will love the low price.

Mainstays Kids Blue Check Coordinating Soft Sheet Set ($16.99; walmart.com)

Mainstays Kids Blue Check Coordinating Soft Sheet Set PHOTO: Walmart

For a simple, classic look, you can’t beat the price of this charming set.

Minecraft “Icon Adventure” Kids’ Sheet Set (starting at $19.88; walmart.com)

Minecraft "Icon Adventure" Kids' Sheet Set PHOTO: Walmart

More of a Minecraft household? We’ve got you covered with this top-rated adventure-themed set that also comes at a wallet-friendly price.

Vonty Kids’ Bed Sheets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Vonty Kids' Bed Sheets PHOTO: Amazon

These microfiber sheets have stretch to fit various mattress depths and come in star, whale and other bright and cheerful animal patterns.

Best disposable sheets

Delta Children Kids-A-Peel Disposable Fitted Sheets, 6-Pack (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Delta Children Kids-A-Peel Disposable Fitted Sheets, 6-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Cut down on laundry when growing-up kids are dealing with nighttime accidents. These disposable sheets will last up to 10 days, and according to one reviewer, “These are a great mom hack for kids who are potty training!”

Pillowfort Waterproof Sleep Anywhere Pad ($19.99; target.com)

Pillowfort Waterproof Sleep Anywhere Pad PHOTO: Target

Not exactly a sheet set, but a large blanket that can double as a sheet on top of a mattress, reviewers love this comfy waterproof pad.

One reviewer writes, “I cannot say enough good things about this mattress pad! My 3-year-old is potty trained but still is an occasional bed-wetter. She shares a bed with her sister, and if she has an accident, there’s no more stripping the whole bed in the middle of the night. This little pad holds all of her accident and is a lifesaver. “