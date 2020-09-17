(CNN) It was pitched as a rare repatriation flight to bring people stranded in China back to their Pacific Island home which has yet to report a single coronavirus case.

But the government didn't listen.

For Daniel Suidani, the premier of the country's most populous province , Malaita, the nation's leaders were putting their new relationship with Beijing before their own people. The Solomon Islands swapped allegiances with the democratic self-governed island of Taiwan for communist Beijing last year . Beijing considers Taiwan part of China, and refuses to have diplomatic relations with any nation that doesn't recognize its "One China Policy."

Two days before the Honiara flight was due to land, Suidani announced an independence referendum for Malaita.

"Our conviction is that the ... administration has become so obliged and indebted to China that it can no longer provide essential services to protect its citizens' public health," he said in a statement emailed to CNN. "It is time for Malaita people to see whether they are still willing to be part of a country (whose) leadership is becoming dictatorial."

CNN reached out to the Solomon Islands' central government for comment on the allegation that they are no longer looking after their people, but received no response.

Traditional dances performed in Malaita in 1981.

While longtime Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare welcomes China and the economic benefits it promises, some fear that Beijing is too powerful to be an equal partner for the Solomon Islands. The Solomon Islands has reportedly considered leasing an entire island to China and debated offering investment-for-citizenship deals to mainland Chinese.

China's foreign ministry told CNN that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands had been "open and fair."

"Any rumors and slanders cannot affect the development of friendly relations between China and the Solomon Islands," the spokesperson said.

The switch and the stadium

Now, some of that land has been earmarked for a new stadium bankrolled by China -- and it has become the symbol of a new type of battleground.

After the Solomon Islands won the right to host the 2023 Pacific Games -- the region's answer to the Olympics -- the country was in need of a venue to host athletic events . In July 2019, the Solomon Islands' diplomatic ally of more than three decades, Taiwan, agreed to help out with a loan

Months later, in September 2019 , the Solomon Islands ditched its diplomatic ties with Taiwan for Beijing, throwing the future of the stadium into jeopardy.

The Solomon Islands had recognized Taiwan since 1983. In the years since, Taipei poured millions of dollars into the Solomon Islands, including in development projects such as a hospital, according to a paper by Clive Moore, a professor at the University of Queensland who specializes in the Solomon Islands. Taiwan also poured money into a slush fund for Solomon Islands politicians, Moore said.

The Solomon Islands had stayed loyal even as China's checkbook diplomacy in the strategically important region prompted Pacific neighbors to switch allegiances.

To Taiwan, every diplomatic partner counts, no matter how small. It now has only 15 official allies , and all four of its remaining Pacific allies have smaller populations than the province of Malaita. That meant keeping the Solomons as a partner was a big deal.

But by 2019, the lure of a more economically beneficial relationship with China became too great. Jian Zhang, an expert in Asian security affairs at the Australian Defence Force Academy, told CNN that economic considerations ​were the key factor in the Solomon Islands' decision. That was clear in Sogavare's statement following the switch: "Our nation of Solomon Islands is bound to reap huge benefits never seen before in the history of our young nation, in this new relationship with PRC," he said.

Now, China was reportedly promising that the relationship could be worth even more. The amount of financial support China promised to the Solomon Islands prior to the switch hasn't been made public, however, in a Radio Taiwan International report, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie was quoted as saying that in his understanding, China had promised around $500 million. It is not clear what form that that support would take.

CNN reached out to China's foreign ministry and the Solomon Islands central government for comment. The Solomon Islands government did not respond.