London (CNN) Australia is synonymous with venomous spiders and snakes -- but scientists have discovered new toxins in what they label a "truly venomous" plant.

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland have discovered a previously unidentified neurotoxin that is similar to the venom found in spiders and cone snails.

Unlike its American and European counterparts, being stung by a dendrocnide tree -- which means "stinging tree" -- can cause pain that lasts for days -- or even weeks.

Researchers hope the study, published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal, will help provide new information as to how pain-sensing nerves function, and help in developing painkillers.

"The Australian stinging tree species are particularly notorious for producing [an] excruciatingly painful sting," said Irina Vetter, associate professor at the University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience, in a statement.

