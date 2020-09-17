More than 200 prisoners break free from jail in Uganda, some with guns and ammunition

Kampala, Uganda Prisoners in a Ugandan jail overpowered their guards and 219 of them escaped with at least 15 guns, but two were killed after security forces launched an operation to recapture them, a military spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The inmates escaped late on Wednesday from a jail in Karamoja, a remote, semi-arid northeastern region, said the spokeswoman, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso.

Before fleeing, they broke into the prison armory and stole 15 AK-47 rifles, 20 magazines, and other ammunition.

"It's a mass escape ... these were hard-core criminals," she said, adding they included murderers, robbers, and rapists.

A big security operation was underway to recapture them and two of the inmates had been killed in the pursuit while two were re-arrested, she said.

