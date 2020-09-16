Hurricane Sally lands on the same spot as Alabama's last hurricane 16 years ago

(CNN) Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning, exactly 16 years to the day and almost to the hour when Hurricane Ivan made landfall in 2004.

More interestingly, they not only share a landfall date, but also the exact landfall location; Gulf Shores, Alabama.

In fact, both Ivan and Sally's landfall location and timing were eerily similar.

Their distances were only about 15 miles apart, and both made landfall early in the morning only about 3 hours apart -- Ivan at 3 a.m. and Sally shortly before 6 a.m.

Ivan was a bit stronger, making landfall as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 mph.



