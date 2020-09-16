A section of Pensacola's Three Mile Bridge is missing as Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Coast

(CNN) A section of the newly built Pensacola Bay Bridge, known to locals as the Three Mile Bridge, is missing as Hurricane Sally pummeled the Florida Panhandle, authorities said.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference on Wednesday that an assessment had been done earlier that morning, though he didn't indicate the extent of the damage to the bridge, which connects Pensacola to the city of Gulf Breeze.

The city tweeted that the Three Mile Bridge was closed, along with a photo of what appears to be a crane on top of it.

"Please be advised Pensacola three mile bridge is closed," the tweet reads. "Do not venture out. STAY OFF THE STREETS to allow emergency personnel access. Stay tuned for further updates."

The latest damage from the storm comes just a day after a barge struck the bridge, prompting authorities to close it just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

