Authorities found materials that could be used to make explosives in a Queens home following a fire

(CNN) Materials that could be used to make explosives were found in a Queens home after a fire was reported in part of the house Tuesday, authorities said.

The property's landlord found items that raised concern after the fire in the downstairs portion of the residence was extinguished, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the New York Police Department said.

Investigators discovered books on military explosives and boobytraps in the home, as well as chemicals and some written material, Miller said.

The individual who lives in the residence was described as "distraught" and was taken to a local hospital for observation, Miller said. He could face charges.

"Right now he is a patient in a hospital as an emotionally disturbed person," Miller said. "While we continue this investigation, if charges are warranted, they will be brought."

