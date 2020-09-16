Wildfire comes within 500 feet of famed California observatory where Hubble explored the universe

(CNN) Flames from a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest outside of Los Angeles came within 500 feet of the Mount Wilson Observatory, the historic astronomic viewpoint where Edwin Hubble explored the universe.

Firefighters were in place to defend the structure from the flames, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday.

"The Bobcat Fire is within 500 ft of the Mt. Wilson Observatory & crews are in place ready to receive the fire," forest officials said in a tweet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. local time. "Strategic firing is taking place in the south where air operations are strengthening dozerlines."

Creating "dozerlines" is a firefighting technique in which bulldozers remove plants and other flammable material to leave a line of bare soil and stop the fire from spreading.

All personnel from the observatory were evacuated due to the wildfire.

