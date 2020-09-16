Wildfire comes within 500 feet of famed California observatory where Hubble explored the universe

By Jon Passantino and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 1:52 PM ET, Wed September 16, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Firefighters get ready to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory on Tuesday in California.
Firefighters get ready to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory on Tuesday in California.

(CNN)Flames from a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest outside of Los Angeles came within 500 feet of the Mount Wilson Observatory, the historic astronomic viewpoint where Edwin Hubble explored the universe.

Firefighters were in place to defend the structure from the flames, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday.
"The Bobcat Fire is within 500 ft of the Mt. Wilson Observatory & crews are in place ready to receive the fire," forest officials said in a tweet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. local time. "Strategic firing is taking place in the south where air operations are strengthening dozerlines."
Creating "dozerlines" is a firefighting technique in which bulldozers remove plants and other flammable material to leave a line of bare soil and stop the fire from spreading.
    All personnel from the observatory were evacuated due to the wildfire.
    Read More
    "The Bobcat Fire is knocking on our door," the observatory said in a tweet Monday night. "Fire officials predicted that the fire would approach Mt. Wilson from Echo Rock. It looks like they are correct."
    Mill Creek Hotshots set a back burn to protect homes from the Bobcat Fire on Sunday, September 13 in Arcadia, California.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    Mill Creek Hotshots set a back burn to protect homes from the Bobcat Fire on Sunday, September 13 in Arcadia, California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 83
    President Donald Trump listens as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a briefing about western wildfires at Sacramento McClellan Airport on Monday, September 14.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    President Donald Trump listens as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a briefing about western wildfires at Sacramento McClellan Airport on Monday, September 14.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 83
    George Coble walks through his destroyed property in Mill City, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    George Coble walks through his destroyed property in Mill City, Oregon, on Saturday, September 12.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 83
    The Bobcat Fire burns in Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California, on Friday, September 11.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    The Bobcat Fire burns in Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California, on Friday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 83
    Crystal Sparks kisses her 4-year-old twins, Chance and Ryder Sutton, as they escape the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, on September 11.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    Crystal Sparks kisses her 4-year-old twins, Chance and Ryder Sutton, as they escape the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 83
    North Valley Disaster Group member Kari Zeitler and Butte County Animal Control officer Linda Newman bridle up two donkeys wandering along a roadside in Berry Creek, California, on September 11. The donkeys were displaced by the Bear Fire.
    Photos: Wildfires burning in the West
    North Valley Disaster Group member Kari Zeitler and Butte County Animal Control officer Linda Newman bridle up two donkeys wandering along a roadside in Berry Creek, California, on September 11. The donkeys were displaced by the Bear Fire.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 83