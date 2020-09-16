This man has an idea to keep trick-or-treating safe this Halloween

(CNN) An Ohio man has an idea to keep the coronavirus from knocking on his door this Halloween.

Andrew Beattie last Saturday shared on Facebook a photo of a orange and black "candy chute" he made with his 6-year-old daughter from materials around his house in Cincinnati.

"Our 6' candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!!!" he wrote.

The "candy chute" before lights were added.

Halloween is one of Beattie's favorite holidays. The horror film fanatic has a spare room dedicated to creepy thrills all year round.

He set out to create a touch-free trick-or-treat experience to deliver candy safely. He hopes that keeping the holiday tradition alive will create a sense of normalcy for children.

