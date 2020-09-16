New Jersey governor calls YouTubers' massive party at 'Jersey Shore' house an 'egregious display of knucklehead behavior'

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy again denounced the behavior of partygoers in the state, this time citing a recent house party that drew more than 1,000 guests and resulted in eight arrests.

"It was irresponsible from top to bottom in every respect," Murphy said during a press conference Wednesday, calling the party, which was held on Monday night, an "egregious display of knucklehead behavior."

The governor explained that young people can have fun -- but must continue social distancing and wearing masks, as the US struggles to contain the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Since mid-August, the percent positivity rate among 14-18 year-olds has grown from 3% to 7%, while for 19-24 year-olds it's risen from 2.7% to 7.1%, said state health commissioner Judy Persichilli.

"We are continuing to see case numbers climb among young people," she said. "Many of these cases and clusters are a result of parties and social gatherings."

Read More