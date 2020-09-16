A Boston University lecturer was killed in an elevator accident

(CNN) A respected French lecturer at Boston University was killed in what is believed to be a freak elevator accident.

Boston police found Carrie O'Connor, 38, inside the elevator in her apartment building, Sergeant Detective John Boyle told CNN. The building is off campus.

Her death was ruled an accident, Boyle said, caused by "traumatic asphyxia," which usually results when a heavy object suddenly crushes the chest.

Police are still investigating the details of O'Connor's death, but witnesses told CNN affiliate WBZ Connor was loading a box into an elevator in her apartment building when the elevator suddenly plunged.





It was horrifying," fellow tenant Leanne Scorzoni told WBZ of the incident. "I would never want to hear that. Ever. It wasn't even a cry. I can't even describe what it was." State officials told boston.com the elevator in the Commonwealth Avenue apartment building had been inspected recently.

Boston police are still investigating the details of Carrie O'Connor's death in an elevator accident earlier this week.

