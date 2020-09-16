Big Ten backtracks on its decision to postpone and will play football this fall after all

The conference will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

"Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities," said Dr. Jim Borchers, head team physician at The Ohio State University, in the announcement.

The Big Ten had previously announced that it was postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season because of Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren cited "the mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes" as being central to that decision and said it had become "abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

The NCAA's top doctor also issued an August warning over the challenges they face in determining the safety of moving ahead.

On Wednesday, Morton Schapiro, who has been overseeing the conference's Return to Competition Task Force Steering Committee, said in the press release it was "new medical protocols and standards" that were "pivotal in the decision to move forward with sports in the conference."