22 injured after cranes collide in Austin, Texas, official says

(CNN) Twenty-two people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Sixteen victims were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS spokesman Capt. Darren Noak told reporters.

He described it as a "crane vs. crane incident that occurred at a construction site." There was no structural collapse, as the agency initially reported, he said.

Though his agency tweeted that rescue teams were attempting to reach a crane operator, Noak said there was no rescue operation underway.

One crane operator was still on scene, he said.

