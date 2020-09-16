At least 22 injured after cranes collide in Austin, Texas, officials say

(CNN) At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Sixteen victims were transported to hospitals, and rescue teams are attempting to reach a crane operator, the agency said.

Six ambulances and two EMS command units are responding.

The incident was reported about 10:38 a.m. (11:38 a.m. ET), the ATCEMS tweeted.

The collision came in the Mueller community of northeast Austin. There is a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center in the area.