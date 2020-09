(CNN) The former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty on charges of corruption related to the Russian doping scandal, a Paris courthouse announced on Wednesday.

Diack, 87, was found guilty of soliciting $4.1 million (3.45 million euros) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up the allegations and allow them to continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympics.

He was handed a four-year prison sentence on Wednesday, two of which are suspended, and fined $594,000 (500,000 euros).

The Senegalese was one of the most influential men in the sport and led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999-2015.

It is unclear whether he will spend any time in prison, given that he's been under house arrest in Paris since 2015.

Read More