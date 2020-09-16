Online classes: 5 reasons students benefit from 'cameras off'

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) As the 2020 to 2021 school year gets underway -- both at the K through 12 and college level -- many students find themselves attending online classes via Zoom or similar teleconferencing platforms.

1. Increased anxiety and stress

2. 'Zoom fatigue'

Most of us learn much from nonverbal cues . The face-only format of online video still results in missing many nonverbal cues such as hand gestures, and requires people to work harder to interpret the ones they can see.

The face-only format also leads people to focus more on verbal cues, which can be tiring . When there are many faces on the screen, most people try to pay attention to all of them -- a type of multitasking called continuous partial attention

3. Competing obligations

While it would be ideal for all students to sit at home in a quiet room free of distractions during online classes, this won't always be the case. Students across all stages of education may be responsible for taking care of other family members or even their own children

Access to child care is even more limited than usual during the pandemic. This may mean that some students multitask by caring for their kids or siblings while attending an online class. These responsibilities may be distracting for others and embarrassing to the students involved. It is worth noting that these competing obligations are not specific to students. Many teachers also have to deal with these same concerns

4. Right to privacy

At school, students are not required to disclose details about their personal lives to their peers, but some of this privacy is lost in video-based classrooms. To turn on video means allowing others into their home.

Many of these online platforms are not secure -- as evidenced by the " Zoombombers " who have infiltrated classes, often disrupting instruction and sharing participants' personal information. The information provided by students could be accessed by others and the content of the video could expose the location of the student's home and with whom they live.

This concern is about more than just discomfort at others learning personal details. For some students, exposing this information can endanger their lives or their families. For example, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year and some may be fleeing abusive situations.

5. Financial means and other kinds of access

Requiring students to use video during class makes assumptions about the ability or students or their families to pay for the requisite technology. Approximately 1 in 5 students live below the federal poverty line and lack access to the technology needed for online classes -- from computers or tablets to Wi-Fi.

