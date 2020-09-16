Frank And Oak is currently having its first Digital Warehouse Sale, and there’s some great bargains to be had for men and women. The brand has never had lower prices on its clothing — some items start at just $5 — so it’s a great time to round out your autumn and winter wardrobe. (Or, if you’re the planning-ahead type, picking up some pieces for spring and summer).

It’s easy to browse the sale online; it’s organized so you can shop by budget or by category of clothing, but you might need to search the site or scroll a bit to find the products below (there’s no dedicated product page for them). But the brand makes it easy in the end: You don’t need a promo code to take advantage of any sale offers. Just hurry and shop soon, because styles are selling out and the promo ends on Friday, September 18.

Sailing Print Camp Collar Shirt in Print ($25, originally $69.50; frankandoak.com)

Sailing Print Camp Collar Shirt in Print PHOTO: Frank And Oak

There’s never a bad time for a retro Hawaiian shirt. Buy it now, and surprise yourself with a new shirt to start off the return of warm-weather season next year.

The Lawrence Recycled Wool Herringbone Topcoat in Grey ($100, originally $269; frankandoak.com)

The Lawrence Recycled Wool Herringbone Topcoat in Grey PHOTO: Frank And Oak

A well-made, stylish topcoat at a great price? Count us in. Made from recycled wool, this coat has classic good looks with stylish modern features, like MEIDA high-tech thermal insulation to keep you warm.

The Plaid Stanley Shirt in Blue ($25, originally $59.50; frankandoak.com)

The Plaid Stanley Shirt in Blue PHOTO: Frank And Oak

A blue plaid shirt that looks great with everything — but isn’t the same blue plaid shirt every other guy in the office has (you know that blue plaid shirt).

The Stanley Hemp Shirt in Navy ($25, originally $79.50; frankandoak.com)

The Stanley Hemp Shirt in Navy PHOTO: Frank And Oak

This utilitarian shirt is made from a blend of cotton and hemp, which lends the shirt natural UV resistance and three times the strength of normal cotton fibers. Dress it up or dress it down — this shirt’s a go-to.

Long-Sleeved V-Neck Dress in Black ($30, originally $119; frankandoak.com)

Long-Sleeved V-Neck Dress in Black PHOTO: Frank And Oak

The LBD of WFH, this loose black dress is comfy enough to work from the sofa in while still feeling polished enough to get work done (and uh, be able to answer the door).

La coupe: Striped Sweater Tee in Pastel Green ($25, originally $69.50; frankandoak.com)

La coupe: Striped Sweater Tee in Pastel Green PHOTO: Frank And Oak

Pair it with fall and winter’s button-down skirts in midi and mini lengths — or jeans and your favorite long cardigan. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this knit tee in shades of citrus and plum.

The Hemp Tank Top in Beige ($15, originally $34.50; frankandoak.com)

The Hemp Tank Top in Beige PHOTO: Frank And Oak

A basic beige tee for layering, at-home yoga workouts or a nap on the sofa.

Wrap Dress in Deep Wine ($33.75, originally $45; frankandoak.com)

Wrap Dress in Deep Wine PHOTO: Frank And Oak

Made from recycled polyester (bye, plastic bottles!) and sustainable cotton, this wrap dress is as pretty as it is easy to wear around the house and out on an errand.

