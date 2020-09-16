Today, you’ll find deals on refurbished Amazon Kindle e-readers, discounts on all things sports at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and savings on one of our favorite Cosori air fryers on Amazon. All that and more, below.

Dick's Sporting Goods PHOTO: Dick's Sporting Goods

Get your game on with one-day deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods. This flash sale includes deals on clothing and footwear, plus markdowns on all the gear you need for golf, team sports, hunting, fishing, running and outdoor adventures. And for those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, be sure to browse the fan shop for savings on items that support your favorite professional team.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger capacity model from Cosori is about $12 off — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart non-stick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart basket), you can cook meals for the whole family, including a whole chicken. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Reebok PHOTO: Reebok

Run over to Reebok’s outlet for even bigger discounts on sneakers and activewear than usual. At this End of Summer Sale, you can save up to 60% on hot weather styles for men, women and kids. There’s no promo code needed to take advantage of this deal, but take note: This offer can’t be combined with other discounts. So if you want to take advantage of Reebok’s Friends and Family, also happening now with code FAM, you’ll have to place a separate order.

Amazon Kindle PHOTO: Amazon

Get lost in a good book when you pick up a refurbished Amazon Kindle, on sale at Woot! for one day only. Several different models are available in the promo, including the 2013 and 2016 Paperwhite and the waterproof 2017 Oasis — perfect for lounging poolside. You have a few different choices when it comes to storage capacity, and you can opt for an e-reader with or without cellular, so there’s truly something for any book worm. Just be sure to shop soon; these will definitely sell out fast.

Frank And Oak PHOTO: Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak’s first ever Digital Warehouse Sale is a great opportunity to stock up on basics, since items are starting at just $5. This promo features the brand’s lowest prices ever on favorites from past collections. But the deals are only available while supplies last, or until September 18.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.