Whether you live in an area with poor air quality, have been affected by the smoke from the recent wildfires, or you just keep waking up with a scratchy throat or nose, investing in an air purifier could be a game-changer, as it can help improve the quality of air that circulates from your bedroom to your kitchen and beyond.

As the name suggests, air purifiers remove airborne particles — think smoke, dust, bacteria or pollen — and keep the airflow active, which cuts down on symptoms like itchy eyes or that dry throat. Keeping the air from becoming stale can help those who struggle with allergies or asthma to breathe more easily.

Air purifiers feature filters that must be replaced regularly, based on manufacturer recommendations, to ensure you’re receiving the full benefit. Though they have a place in any home, air purifiers are most often used for infants and the elderly, groups that are more susceptible to harmful allergens and other pollutants. And while they may be on the pricier end — many solid options will run you a few hundred bucks — we think the investment is well worth it when you consider the potential health benefits.

If you’ve decided it’s time to invest in cleaner, healthier air, we’ve searched the internet far and wide and gathered a list of top-rated options in a variety of sizes and price ranges. In our research we found that many air purifiers are selling out, so act fast before these do too.

Best air purifier for smoke

Medify MA-40W V2.0 Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA Air Purifier ($270, originally $349; amazon.com)

Medify MA-40W V2.0 Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

Medify Air’s purifier is built with Medical Grade H13 filters, which are actually rated higher than True HEPA filters. With three stages of filtering prowess, it promises to remove 99.9% of all particles, plus this purifier can clear rooms up to 1,600 square feet in one hour, though it’s recommended use is in rooms of 800 square feet or smaller.

The filter is expected to last for 2,500 hours before you have to change it, and the purifier itself has four fan speeds and a sleep mode giving you ultimate control over your air quality.

Austin Air HealthMate Room Air Purifier with HEPA Filter ($594.99; wayfair.com)

HealthMate Room Air Purifier with HEPA Filter PHOTO: Wayfair

With a 99.98% efficiency at removing particles as small as 0.3 microns and a 95% efficiency in removing particles 0.1 microns and smaller, this air purifier from Austin Air is a heavy hitter. It can clean the air in rooms up to 1,500 square feet and has a 360-degree air intake system to capture and purify all the dirty air. It’s available in two colors right now, black and sandstone, and is equipped with a three-speed fan control.

Best air purifier for allergies

Honeywell PowerPlus True HEPA 530 sq. ft. Allergen Remover/Air Purifier ($269; homedepot.com)

PowerPlus True HEPA 530 sq. ft. Allergen Remover Air Purifier PHOTO: The Home Depot

This air purifier from Honeywell uses certified HEPA filters that are said to capture up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens 0.3 microns and larger that pass through it, and it’s proven to help reduce up to 99.9% of certain airborne viruses, bacteria and mold spores (though it hasn’t been tested for pathogenic viruses or its ability to reduce Covid-19).

This purifier has a built-in air quality indicator that continuously monitors and displays the air quality, so you’ll know when it’s working. Plus, it has an automatic cleaning mode that will adjust its cleaning level based on the air quality reading, so you won’t have to worry about fiddling with the fan speeds.

Best air purifier for large homes

Medify Air MA-112 V2.0 Super CADR 950 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier ($495; amazon.com)

Medify Air MA-112 V2.0 Super CADR 950 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

This monster of an air purifier from Medify Air has an enormous coverage area of 3,700 square feet. Built with medical grade filtration H13 True HEPA 3-stage filtration on both sides, it’s a juggernaut at cleaning the air in any room, no matter how big. The purifier also comes with a touchscreen panel, four fan speeds, a sleep mode and an ionizer function that can be switched on or off.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier ($199.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Germ Guardian Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

This air purifier can filter all the air in a room up to 338 square feet four times per hour, which makes it a solid option for medium to large areas in your house. It has a three-stage filtration process that includes a pre-filter and charcoal filter, a True HEPA filter and a UV-C light to eliminate 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns or bigger from the air.

Best air purifier for nurseries

Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo Air Purifier ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

With two-stage air purification, this smaller purifier can sanitize 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and household odors. Plus, it has mood lights that can add a nice ambiance or act as a night light for your little one.

Best air purifier for pets

Winix HR900 Ultimate Pet True HEPA Air Purifier ($224.99; homedepot.com)

Winix HR900 Ultimate Pet True HEPA Air Purifier PHOTO: The Home Depot

Equipped with smart sensors, this air purifier from Winix is perfect for pet owners. With a True HEPA filer, washable pre-filter, advanced order control carbon filter and Winix PlasmaWave Technology, it can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants, pet dander and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. It also has a display that shows the real-time air quality with LED lights.

Best air purifier for apartments

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier Filtration with True HEPA Filter ($89.99; homedepot.com)

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier Filtration with True HEPA Filter PHOTO: The Home Depot

With three speed settings and a three-stage filtration system that includes a True HEPA filter, this purifier is perfect for smaller apartments or rooms. At just 14.5 inches tall, it can even fit on your desk. It cleans the air in a room up to 129 square feet and doesn’t use any UV or ions.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic ($749.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic PHOTO: Dyson

The brand most known for its stick vacuum cleaners also makes air purifiers. This small fan combines heating and cooling functions with an activated carbon and glass HEPA filter and Dyson’s own Cryptomic technology.

The fan automatically detects airborne particles and gases, oscillates up to 350-degrees for full room coverage and even has a night mode that utilizes its quietest settings with a dimmed display. You can also link your purifier with the Dyson Link app so you can keep an eye on your air quality in real time.

Honeywell HEPA-Type Tabletop Air Purifier ($59.98; homedepot.com)

Honeywell HEPA-Type Tabletop Air Purifier PHOTO: The Home Depot

This air purifier from Honeywell uses HEPA-type filters to capture up to 99% of allergens as small as 2 microns in the air. While it doesn’t capture particles as small as many of our other picks, this compact unit can fit on a nightstand or desk to help keep your air clean.

Best air purifier for budget-minded households

GermGuardian Full Room ($89.99; amazon.com)

GermGuardian Full Room PHOTO: Amazon

For a more budget-friendly option, consider this pick from GermGuardian. It’s ideal for large rooms, and captures dust and allergens like pet dander and pollen. With a high Amazon rating — and Prime as an option! — it’s a no-brainer.

Hamilton Beach TrueAir ($57.03; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach TrueAir PHOTO: Amazon

The cheapest option on our list, this purifier is small enough to sit on your desk or kitchen counter but may not be able to filter your whole home, making it ideal for a smaller space. Its filter can be vacuumed clean, so you don’t have to buy replacement filters — and it costs less than $60. Win-win!

Best air purifier for offices

Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

Equipped with a True HEPA filter and a two-stage filtration process, this purifier from Pure Enrichment sanitizes the air from 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke and other household odors. Its portable size make it perfect for your work from home setup, plus it’s cheaper than many of the other purifiers on this list that have True HEPA filters.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater + Fan ($649.99; amazon.com)

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater + Fan PHOTO: Amazon

Another option from Dyson, this fan purifies while offering heating and cooling functions as well. It can also be controlled by your voice if you pair it with an Alexa device. It’s incredibly convenient and it’s sleek, beautiful design will fit right into any home office.