American Express reopens Phoenix Centurion Lounge, delays two new lounges

American Express continued the process of reopening its popular Amex Centurion Lounges on Monday, with the Phoenix location opening its doors again as of November 23. However, new lounges in Denver and London will be delayed until next year.

“Due to these unprecedented times, our lounge openings at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Heathrow Airport (LHR) are experiencing delays,” the issuer said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our airport partners and look forward to opening in 2021.”

Of the 13 existing Amex Centurion Lounges, 10 have now reopened. Only the Las Vegas and Hong Kong locations remain closed, and the lounge at New York’s LaGuardia airport will not reopen until a new lounge is built in the facility’s new Terminal B. A brand-new lounge at New York’s JFK airport also opened for the first time on October 9.

Amex has also implemented a set of new health and safety protocols and practices meant to protect travelers in its lounges. Called the “Centurion Lounge Commitment,” the procedures include the option for contactless mobile check-in, capacity restrictions and reconfigured seating to allow for social distancing. Guests and employees are also required to wear masks while in the lounge, and surfaces are cleaned more frequently.

All Centurion Lounges were closed on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its drastic impact on travel demand. Alexander Lee, the vice president of travel experiences and benefits at American Express, says that Amex has been working closely with state and local health authorities in the interim to open its lounges safely.

“Our principal aim has been reopening when we feel we can create a safe environment for our employees and customers,” Lee tells CNN Underscored. There are also enhanced screening requirements for employees, including temperature checks and coronavirus tests as needed.

Contactless mobile entry will be employed as part of the Amex Centurion Lounge safety protocols. PHOTO: American Express

Under the new safety protocols, buffets in the Centurion Lounges are temporarily eliminated. However, the issuer still provides its premium food offerings to guests using servers in most locations. This should be welcome news to Centurion Lounge regulars, as American Express has led the way in food quality at domestic airport lounges in the United States.

The famous Centurion Lounge bars remain open but feature a shorter cocktail menu in order to reduce wait times and bar crowding.

When it comes to spa services and showers, it will be a while before the full experience returns. The lounge spas are limited to services without person-to-person contact. Theragun massages are taking the place of traditional massages for now, and treatment areas are sanitized between appointments. Unfortunately, showers remain temporarily closed as well.

Opening dates for the remaining Centurion Lounges are not yet set, and “will depend on the metrics and conditions in each city,” explains Lee. But due to the unique service levels of the Centurion Lounges, permission by state and local jurisdictions to reopen may not be enough in and of itself to welcome guests.

“There’s nothing that absolutely precludes us from operating a lounge,” says Lee. But, he adds, Amex wants to be able to provide a true Centurion Lounge experience.

Implementing a Centurion Lounge waiting list

One new policy that’s sure to cause concern is the need to reduce capacity in the Centurion Lounges due to social distancing requirements. Many lounges already had issues with overcrowding, and while travel volume is still down significantly, reduced seating capacity may lead to some card members getting turned away.

Lee tells CNN Underscored that the issuer is utilizing a waiting list tool for customers who cannot be immediately accommodated due to capacity restrictions. “The tool allows us to make sure we log them and notify them as soon as there’s capacity in the lounge” via a text message sent to their phone, he explains. Upon check-in, card members will be given guidance on how long to expect to wait.

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Seattle had overcrowding issues even before the pandemic.

A significant reduction in travelers may also help reduce wait times, depending on the situation. “It’s going to vary a lot by airport, it’s going to vary a lot by time of day, it’s going to vary by travel season,” says Lee. But, he adds, “we feel comfortable that we’ll be able to accommodate customers as we have in the past.”

Lounge expansions in Las Vegas and New York

Earlier this year, American Express announced it was expanding the Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport. In September, the issuer also confirmed that joining Las Vegas in expanding will be the Centurion Lounge at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which will move to an entirely new location.

A rendering provided by American Express of the relocated and expanded Centurion Lounge at New York's LaGuardia airport. PHOTO: American Express

Located beyond security in the airport’s new Terminal B, the relocated lounge will double in size, adding much-needed workstations, a family room and views of the New York City skyline. Both expansions are expected to be completed in 2021.

The Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas will be able to reopen while the expansion is underway, with brief closure periods. However, the LaGuardia Centurion Lounge will not reopen until the new expanded lounge is completed.

In the meantime, the issuer says it remains committed to its Centurion Lounge network, and still expects to open its previously announced new lounges in Denver and London, though the timing will depend on the guidance and protocols of local health authorities.

According to Lee, the pandemic also won’t stop Amex from pursuing future Centurion Lounge expansions in new cities. “We’re still committed to our lounge proposition and to our customers,” he says. “The pandemic has changed travel for the immediate term and will have lasting effects, but as customers come back to travel, they’ll be looking to us” to be a part of their travel experience.

How to access the reopened Amex Centurion Lounges

Access to the Centurion Lounges is one of the key benefits of both The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express as well as the invitation-only Amex Centurion cards. The personal and business cards carry annual fees of $550 and $595, respectively, and are geared toward road warriors and small-business owners.

You can also access the Centurion Lounges with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, but you must be traveling on a Delta flight on the same day you enter the lounge in order to be admitted with these two Delta credit cards.

Folks paying those fees each year will be happy to see the lounge network reopening. American, Delta and United Airlines have kept a number of their own lounges open throughout the crisis, and as of late, those airlines have also increased the pace of reopening and the services being offered.

American Express has been more deliberate about reopening its own lounges, which has been a loss for those road warriors still traveling. That makes the reopening of the Centurion Lounges extremely welcome, even if it comes one or two lounges at a time. And for everyone who’s still staying home, the current limited-time benefits on American Express cards may take some of the sting out of that annual fee until you’re able to relax with a craft cocktail at a reopened Centurion Lounge.

Amex Centurion Lounge locations

Once all 13 existing Centurion Lounge locations are reopened along with the two new lounges that are on the way in 2021, Amex lounges will be able to cover you in some of the largest international airports in the world, though the Centurion Lounge footprint itself is focused in the United States. Here’s the list of current and announced future locations, along with the most recent info on re-opening timeframes.

Centurion Lounges that are now open Charlotte (CLT) Dallas (DFW) Houston (IAH) Los Angeles (LAX) Miami (MIA) New York (JFK) Philadelphia (PHL) Phoenix (PHX) San Francisco (SFO) Seattle (SEA) New lounges scheduled to open in 2021 Denver (DEN) London Heathrow (LHR) Additional lounge scheduled to reopen in 2021 New York (LGA) (A new lounge is being built in LaGuardia’s Terminal B) No reopening information currently available Las Vegas (LAS) Hong Kong (HKG)

Centurion Lounge locations cover a number of hub cities for domestic U.S. airlines, with some additional locations (Las Vegas) set in popular locations. While business travelers have different needs from leisure travelers, the Centurion Lounges cater to both groups, though peak times can make it difficult for business travelers to find work space, especially right now with capacity restrictions in effect due to the pandemic.

Here’s a detailed look at each Centurion Lounge, including where you can find them in each airport.

Charlotte (CLT)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Charlotte features over 13,000 square feet of space. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Between concourses D and E on the Mezzanine level.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a major domestic hub for American Airlines. There are some international flights, but the airport serves primarily to move tens of thousands of passengers around the U.S. for American.

So aside from the Centurion Lounge, you won’t find much in the way of premium lounges in Charlotte. American’s own Admirals Clubs, while sizable, tend to be crowded, making the Centurion Lounge at Charlotte by far the most upscale option for travelers.

The Charlotte Centurion Lounge originally opened for the first time on February 24, so crowds were a bit hard to gauge before the pandemic temporarily closed everything down. But this is one of the larger Centurion Lounges at more than 13,000 square feet.

Still, many of the seating options in the lounge aren’t suited for long stretches with a laptop. There’s a large common table if driving a desk is on your list, though you may find the seating in the cafe a bit more conducive to working. Phone rooms can provide privacy and a quiet place to dial into a conference call.

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in DFW has plenty of food and drink options. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Terminal D, across from gate D12 on the Mezzanine level.

The Dallas/Fort Worth airport housed the largest Centurion Lounge for quite some time, and while it can no longer lay claim to that title, it’s still one of the bigger lounges at over 12,000 square feet. There are plenty of semi-private seating options with small desks and power sources if you need a place to work in between flights.

The DFW lounge has one of the largest dining and bar areas amongst the Centurion Lounges with plenty of food and drink options, and you should be able to find a seat even when it’s busy. (Don’t forget about upgraded complimentary champagne if you hold the Amex Centurion Card.)

There are normally multiple showers in the Dallas Centurion Lounge to help feel refreshed after a long flight, but they’re currently closed due to the pandemic. And DFW is also one of the Centurion Lounges that normally offers complimentary spa services, but lounge spas are currently limited to services without person-to-person contact. Theragun massages take the place of traditional massages for now, and treatment areas are sanitized between appointments.

Hong Kong (HKG)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Hong Kong has a "lounge within a lounge" for Centurion card members. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Closed — no reopening information currently available.

Where to find it: Terminal 1, near gate 60.

The Hong Kong Centurion Lounge is the first Amex Centurion Lounge outside the United States, and it faces a lot of competition from Cathay Pacific’s world-renowned Hong Kong lounges (some of which are currently closed due to decreasing travel demand from the coronavirus). It’s also currently the only Centurion Lounge to feature a “lounge within a lounge” exclusively for Amex Centurion card members.

This lounge gets crowded quickly, so be prepared to table stalk a bit to find the right spot, as the space is less geared toward the business traveler who needs a desk to get some work done. A massive bar welcomes weary travelers in need of a drink, as well as a substantial buffet. Shower services are limited, so put your name on the list early.

Houston (IAH)

It's not hard to find a seat at the Amex Centurion Lounge in Houston. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Terminal D, elevators near gate D6.

The Houston Centurion Lounge is generally on the quieter side. While the airport normally hosts plenty of international flights, the spread-out nature of the terminals probably dissuades some travelers from making the hike over to the D Terminal to visit this lounge, and with the current dropoff in travel, finding a seat here shouldn’t be difficult once it reopens.

You can usually find a quiet place to work in this lounge, and food and beverage offerings are solid, on par with the rest of the Centurion Lounges (it’s an area where they consistently shine). There’s normally no wait to grab one of the showers, but they’re currently closed due to the pandemic.

Even outside of the pandemic, you won’t find spa services here, but you’ll find pretty much everything else you’re hoping for in a lounge experience. With the possible exception of United’s Polaris Lounge, this is the best lounge at IAH.

Las Vegas (LAS)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas is easily the best lounge in the airport. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Closed — no reopening information currently available.

Where to find it: Concourse D, opposite gate D1.

While Vegas may be filled with every VIP experience imaginable, McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas isn’t exactly swimming in upscale lounges. In fact, you won’t find many lounges at all. That means the Centurion Lounge here is easily the best option.

This Centurion Lounge location features some semi-private workspaces and showers, but you may have trouble finding a seat during peak times. The bar is also on the smaller side, as is the dining area.

Amex recently announced plans to expand the Las Vegas Centurion Lounge from its current size of nearly 9,000 square feet to over 13,400 square feet, an almost 50% increase. The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, will also feature additional multi-purpose areas, new private telephone rooms, newly-designed workspace areas and a new reception.

For now, the only sure way to get a seat here is to carry the Centurion Card, as a section in the quietest part of the lounge is reserved exclusively for these elite members.

Los Angeles (LAX)

The main entryway is two floors down from the departures level. PHOTO: Julian Kheel

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Tom Bradley International Terminal, entrance on the departures level right after security, then take the elevators two floors down.

On March 9, the long-awaited new Centurion Lounge location at Los Angeles (LAX) International Airport opened to the public, and after closing for several months due to the pandemic, it reopened again on November 9.

The new LAX lounge is likely to be most popular with international flyers, though airside connections built in recent years will allow passengers departing out of Terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 to also make it to the lounge without having to re-clear security.

During our visit to the LAX lounge, we walked the entire distance from the furthest Terminal 8 to the new lounge, and it’s a hike. We timed it at 22 minutes, which means almost a 45-minute round-trip if you want to visit the LAX Centurion Lounge from United’s gates in T8.

While there’s no walkable airside connection from Terminals 2 and 3, there is a shuttle bus that can get you over to the Tom Bradley Terminal without going out and back through security. But though the ride itself is only five minutes, you’ll need to budget more than that. The bus drops you off at the back of the Bradley Terminal, which means another 10-minute walk to get to the lounge. Figure in extra time to wait for the bus and we’d suggest giving yourself 20-30 minutes each way to be safe.

Here are the times as we clocked them to the Centurion Lounge from each LAX terminal:

LAX Terminal Time to Centurion Lounge T1 No airside access T2 20-30 minutes (bus) T3 20-30 minutes (bus) T4 5-minute walk T5 10-minute walk T6 14-minute walk T7 20-minute walk T8 22-minute walk

At nearly 14,000 square feet, this is a spacious lounge, which should help alleviate some of the overcrowding issues Amex has experienced at other Centurion Lounges, even with capacity restrictions. But in person, it doesn’t feel huge because the space is cut into many smaller rooms, which may make finding a seat easier.

The lounge doesn't feel as big as it is because the space is cut into smaller rooms. PHOTO: American Express There are individual sitting areas where groups can eat and chat. PHOTO: Julian Kheel Larger rooms have tables and places to work. PHOTO: Julian Kheel The family room at the LAX Centurion Lounge will be fully equipped with toys. PHOTO: Julian Kheel There are so many smaller rooms, we didn't even spot this one off the main bar until late in the evening. PHOTO: Julian Kheel Prev previous image Next next image

Normally the menu at the LAX Centurion Lounge is curated by American Express Global Dining Collection Chef Nancy Silverton. Custom locally-inspired dishes include asparagus egg pie, mozzarella antipasti, mozza meatballs and butterscotch budino, just to name a few.

The buffet at LAX includes panettone french toast and a farro salad with fresh herbs. PHOTO: Julian Kheel

However, due to local government directives, the LAX Centurion Lounge is not currently offering in-lounge dining, and instead is providing grab-and-go pre-packaged food and beverage options for card members to enjoy outside of the lounge.

As with other Centurion Lounges, the LAX location features private workspaces for business travelers who need a spot to put down their laptop and get some work done before their flight.

PHOTO: Julian Kheel

Perhaps unsurprisingly given its location, the LAX Centurion Lounge focuses on wellness, with two tranquility rooms to assist travelers arriving in a new time zone.

The idea of the Sunrise room is to provide extra brightness for passengers who need to adjust to an earlier time zone or to “subtly energize you before flight,” according to Amex, while the Moonrise room features a “starry sky” ceiling inspired by a planetarium, and is “designed to help usher a sense of nighttime relaxation, whether for napping before takeoff or preparing for an overnight flight.”

PHOTO: American Express

The LAX Centurion Lounge also normally features spa services by Exhale, with complimentary services that will undoubtedly be as popular as they are at other Centurion Lounges equipped with spas once full spa services are again available.

Services in the LAX Centurion Lounge spa are complimentary, and will undoubtedly be popular. PHOTO: Julian Kheel

And of course, no Centurion Lounge would be complete without a full complimentary bar.

PHOTO: Julian Kheel

Premium wine selections at the LAX Centurion are curated by wine director Anthony Giglio, and specialty cocktails partially inspired by L.A.’s cocktail culture by Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan.

Miami (MIA)

A recent expansion of the Amex Centurion Lounge in Miami has helped with overcrowding.`

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: In Concourse D, elevator near gate D12.

American Express completed an expansion of this lounge last year, which was incredibly welcome, as the Miami lounge has notoriously struggled with overcrowding.

However, the vast majority of added space is in bar seating and the dining room. While sitting in the bar area and watching the planes taxi back and forth is a relaxing way to kill some time, you may have to settle for a chair in the dining room if you need to get work done.

Outside of the pandemic restrictions, showers are available, which is especially handy if you just got off a long flight from South America (though that’s also less likely right now during the pandemic). And if you’re stressed from a long flight, the complimentary spa service should be your first stop once spa services resume.

New York/LaGuardia (LGA)

Lounge status: Closed. A new lounge is being built in LaGuardia’s Terminal B and is scheduled to open in 2021. The old lounge will not reopen in the interim.

Philadelphia (PHL)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Philadelphia is the place to be while waiting for your flight. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Terminal A West, near gate A14.

The Philadelphia Centurion Lounge is a bit on the smaller side, but there’s still a good chance you’ll be able to find a workspace on your next layover. As with all the other Centurion Lounge locations, the bar and signature food items really do shine, along with some comfortable couches in the dining area.

There are no spa services at this location and the showers are currently closed due to the pandemic, but there are phone rooms if you need a quiet place for a conference call. Unless you have access to the British Airways First Class Lounge at PHL, the Centurion Lounge is the place to be while waiting for your flight.

Phoenix (PHX)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Phoenix shares space with the also-new Escape Lounge.

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Terminal 4 across from gate B22 on upper level.

The Phoenix lounge is a small haven in a large airport. While not the smallest Centurion Lounge, you won’t find tons of space to spread out. That being said, as one of the newer lounges (it opened on Jan. 6, 2020), it’s just as enjoyable as the others.

The signature bar area has plenty of room to go along with its great libations. But in a bit of an odd twist, there’s a shared space of sorts with the also brand-new Escape Lounge, which is used when the Centurion Lounge gets crowded. There are no spa services and only one shower shared between the two lounges, which is currently closed due to the pandemic.

The good news is that seats are plentiful, and the layout lends itself to people being able to find a quiet place to work. You won’t find a phone room for quiet calls, but one of the nooks near the front of the lounge may suffice. The Phoenix Centurion Lounge clearly leads the way for premium lounges at PHX.

Seattle (SEA)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in Seattle is the smallest of the Centurion Lounges.

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Concourse B, opposite gate B3.

Seattle’s Centurion Lounge is tiny. In fact, it’s so small that it used to be referred to as the “Centurion Studio.” A small expansion a few years ago helped, but this lounge is extremely prone to overcrowding.

There are no spa services in such a small space, and the one shower is currently closed due to the pandemic. But you’ll find the food and beverage options totally up to par with Centurion Lounge standards.

The one upside is that a handful of smaller areas that may make it easier to find a quiet spot to work. But with just over 100 seats, don’t be surprised to find the Seattle lounge full during peak business hours, especially with the current capacity restrictions.

San Francisco (SFO)

The Amex Centurion Lounge in San Francisco features a wine tasting area. PHOTO: American Express

Lounge status: Open.

Where to find it: Terminal 3, near gate F1.

There are plenty of premium lounge offerings at SFO, and the Centurion Lounge holds its own. As is typical with the rest of the Centurion Lounges, you’ll find a great food and wine spread at the SFO lounge, including a wine wall in the dining area and an open kitchen alongside the buffet.

What truly sets the SFO Centurion Lounge apart is the variety of high-quality food and wine offerings, frequently rotated through the seasons. Also unique to the SFO lounge is a wine tasting area that you should definitely block some time for.

There are plenty of areas in this lounge to find a place to work, and you won’t suffer from a lack of comfortable chairs, workspaces or power outlets. And whi;e there’s normally a shower available if you need to refresh, it remains temporarily closed due to pandemic restrictions.

Want to access the Centurion Lounges? Use one of these Amex cards:

