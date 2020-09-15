Sally's two biggest threats are inland flooding and storm surge

(CNN) Hurricane Sally could possibly cause historic flooding "with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center says.

Hurricanes are commonly thought of as strong, powerful winds. But it's actually the water that causes most of the destruction, accounting for nearly 90% of fatalities.

Hurricane #Sally is likely to produce extreme life-threatening flash flooding through Wed along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi. @NWSWPC expects 10-20" of rain, isolated 30"- historic flooding possible. pic.twitter.com/RPHVT0LR4F — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2020

Ten to 20 inches of rain are expected along the Gulf Coast, with Isolated higher totals of 30 inches possible from western Florida to the southeastern Mississippi coast.

Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, and even Greenville, South Carolina, all at least 200 miles from the coast, will see significant amounts of rain that could trigger flooding.

Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, will both see 4-6 inches of rain through Friday. Birmingham and Greenville, South Carolina, are both forecast to pick up 6-10 inches through Friday.

