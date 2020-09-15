Wildfire smoke leaves Oakland A's pitcher gasping for air during Seattle Mariners game

(CNN) Oakland A's pitcher Jesús Luzardo said he was "gasping for air" during his start on Monday in Seattle because of poor air quality caused by wildfires that have devastated the region.

A smoky haze could be seen in T-Mobile Park for the doubleheader between the A's and Mariners, even though the stadium's retractable roof was closed for the game.

Luzardo was pulled from the game after giving up four runs in the fifth inning and the A's ended up losing 6-5. The A's won Game 2 9-0.

He didn't blame the air quality for his performance, but said he could feel it on the mound, when asked by reporters.

"I'm a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn't be gasping for air, or missing oxygen when I'm kind of getting to the line. I'll leave it at that," he said.