As Hurricane Sally bears down on the Gulf coast, a man who lost his house in Katrina says all he can do is prepare

Gulfport, Mississippi (CNN) The slow-moving Hurricane Sally weakened to a Category 1 storm early Tuesday, but is expected to gain strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast as a "dangerous hurricane," according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of the storm is expected to move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, reaching land Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the hurricane center said.

The storm has slowed as it approaches the Gulf Coast. As of early Tuesday, it was traveling west at 3 mph, with sustained winds of 90 mph, down from 110 mph on Monday.

Life threatening storm surge and flash flooding is expected along the northern Gulf Coast, where some areas could see more than 20 inches of rain.

hurricane warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida. A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County border in Florida.