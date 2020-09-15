Her father's food truck made just $6 in one day -- so she made a plea on Twitter to help him get more customers

(CNN) When a young woman in Texas learned that her dad's small business was struggling during the pandemic, she made a heartwarming plea on Twitter asking people to help.

"I wouldn't normally do this, but my dad's taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today," Giselle Aviles, 21, wrote in a tweet on Saturday about her father's taco truck, Taqueria El Torito.

"If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!"

The idea came to her after a conversation with her dad Elias Aviles, who has operated his food truck in Humble, Texas -- about 20 miles outside of Houston -- for the past six years.

When the pandemic hit, the food truck's sales began to plummet, Aviles said. Because the two have a close father-daughter relationship, Aviles would often ask him about his sales for the day. He sometimes would earn $60, $40 or $20 in a day. But this time, he told her he had made as little as $6 last Saturday.

