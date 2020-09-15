There is a new world record for tallest mohawk and it's a hair raising accomplishment

(CNN) There is a new world record for the tallest Mohican mohawk, and it will give you all kinds of hair envy.

"My favorite thing about the mohawk is just the rarity of it," Grisamore told Guinness.

"I'll admit that peoples' reactions are pretty priceless too. I'm 6'1 tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now."

Record holders are reaching new heights in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition.

Grisamore said that he doesn't even use that much product. Usually he gets his hair stylist to tease the base so it can basically stand on its own.

