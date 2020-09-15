Oregon man arrested after starting brush fire with Molotov cocktail accused of setting six more after he was released, police say

(CNN) An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.

Then, they said, he set six more.

Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was booked Sunday afternoon after witnesses said he set a section of grass along the I-205 freeway on fire with what appears to be a Molotov Cocktail, according to a report by the Portland Police Bureau

Lopez admitted to lighting the fire, and he was booked on charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduct in the second degree, according to the report.

Barely 12 hours later, on Monday morning around 3 a.m., Lopez was allegedly back at it. He was arrested once again accused of setting six more small fires, all along the same freeway.

