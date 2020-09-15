A man fled a police traffic stop -- leaving behind his winning lottery ticket

(CNN) It was no lucky day for a man who fled a traffic stop in Georgia, leaving behind what deputies said was a bag containing drugs and a $100 winning lottery ticket.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said deputies were on Interstate 75 on Monday when they spotted a car with a tag violation. They pulled it over but the man in the passenger's seat fled into the nearby woods and dropped a backpack.

"Inside that backpack was a laptop, a small amount of methamphetamine and a winning $100 lottery ticket," Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told CNN.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff's department congratulated the suspect for winning lottery ticket and invited him to come claim it.

Where? The Cherokee County jail.

