LSU's head football coach reveals 'most' of his team has had Covid-19

(CNN) LSU's head football coach has revealed that "most" of his team has already had Covid-19, ahead of the Southeastern Conference's debut this weekend.

Ed Orgeron started his news conference Tuesday by confirming that three or four of the team's 105 players are currently sidelined with the virus, but overall the reigning national championship team is "very healthy."

However, later in the interview while sharing how the team has to make adjustments due to the virus, he shared more information.

"I think most of uh ... not all of our players but most of our players have caught it, so I think that hopefully they don't catch it again and hopefully they're not out for games," Orgeron said.

One reporter asked for clarification, but Orgeron did not provide any specific numbers.

Read More