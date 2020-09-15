Jon Stewart says Congress is abandoning veterans who inhaled toxic burn pit fumes

(CNN) Jon Stewart, the former host of "The Daily Show," is back in Washington, DC, pushing a bill to help sick veterans.

Stewart joined Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz of California, former VA Secretary David Shulkin, and John Feal, a veterans advocate, at a news conference on Tuesday to speak out in support of the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020, a proposed bill that would support veterans who were exposed to harmful fumes that came from burn pits.

Burn pits were used to incinerate and burn all sorts of waste, hazardous material and chemical compounds at military sites throughout Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Welcome to another exciting episode of 'When is America going to start acting like the great country we keep telling ourselves we are?'" a frustrated Stewart said at the news conference. "Our veterans lived 24 hours a day, seven days a week next to toxic smoke, dioxins -- everything. And now they're being told, 'Hey man, is that stuff bad for you? I don't know we don't have the science.' It's bulls***. It's bulls***. It's about money."

"And we're here today to say we're not going to let this happen in the dark," he said.

