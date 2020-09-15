A Bollywood song referring to Beyoncé has its lyrics changed after backlash over colorism

(CNN) In an upcoming Bollywood film called "Khaali Peeli," there's dancing, music and a song with a controversial chorus: "When you dance, watching you, oh fair-skinned girl, Beyoncé will be ashamed."

The lyrics have sparked outrage over colorism, which is discrimination based on the color of someone's skin, and forced filmmakers to change the lyrics for a second time.

Because the film had not sought permission from the singer to use her trademarked name, the song first changed its spelling from "Beyoncé" to "Beyonse." However, after criticism that the lyrics are racist, the song's refrain will change to say, "Watching you, oh fair-skinned girl, the world will be ashamed."

Does that solve the problem?

Bollywood may spare Beyoncé, her skin and her dance moves from its scrutiny, however, the Hindi film industry's obsession with light skin has been long-standing and critics say it promotes color prejudice . It's rooted in India's ancient preference for fairness.

