This we know: Wayfair is synonymous with home furnishings. As one of the largest online retailers in the world for all things home, it’s easy to see why — the mega e-tailer has an inventory of tens of thousands of tables and chairs, desks, rugs, couches and more, all of which can be shipped to you within a matter of days.

But did you know that Wayfair also sells chicken coops? And kitchen appliances? Not to mention mattresses, saunas, closet organizing systems, holiday decorations and tons of other totally unique (and, yes, in some cases totally random) products that we, um, really need. And you do too.

Below we’ve gathered up 30 of our favorite things on the Wayfair site, including a cupcake holder and even an end table that doubles as a dog crate. You’re welcome.

Nostalgia 4-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain ($39.99, originally $69.99; wayfair.com)

Nostalgia 4-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain PHOTO: Wayfair

If ever there were to be an entertaining MVP, it would be this chocolate fondue fountain — it’s the perfect way to elevate a family party or nightly dessert! Supply everything from strawberries and marshmallows to pretzels and graham crackers and your group will be delighted. The best part is that you can sub in cheese or barbecue sauce for a savory twist.

Wayfair Sleep 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress (starting at $315.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Sleep 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress PHOTO: Wayfair

There are lots of mattress-in-a-box brands out there these days, but we’re here to tell you Wayfair is a major contender in that landscape, currently offering dozens of in-house mattresses on its site. Our current favorite is Wayfair Sleep’s 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress. With more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the hybrid mattress features a soft-as-can-be Euro top with inner springs and multiple layers of gel memory foam. Hot sleepers will love the fact that a breathable design will keep them cool all night long.

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser ($39.99, originally $41.04; wayfair.com)

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser PHOTO: Wayfair

Avoid stale cereal with this dispenser that will excite kids and adults alike. With more than 4,600 positive reviews, the gadget is also sleek enough to be stored on your countertops. (Can’t choose just two cereals? Then opt for this wall-mounted triple canister dispenser that can hold even more goodies.)

Indoor Table Tennis Table ($197.99; wayfair.com)

Indoor Table Tennis Table PHOTO: Wayfair

Unplug at home with this old-school pingpong table that — if you’re lacking the space — could easily double as a dining room table with the help of a tablecloth! Including a net, two balls and two paddles, the table also folds upright (to just 16 inches wide) and has caster wheels, allowing for quick and easy storage when needed.

Willa Arlo Interiors Nia Velvet 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper ($379.99, originally $509.99; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Nia Velvet 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper PHOTO: Wayfair

Has a sofa bed ever looked so chic? More than 12,000 Wayfair shoppers agree that this practical yet gorgeous couch is a must-have. Currently available in four rich hues (three additional colorways are on backorder), the faux velvet couch has the design chops to be the focal point of any room, but given its ability to fold flat into a sleeper, it’s also a furniture workhorse. And at this price, it’s a no-brainer.

Andover Mills Kuhnhenn Kitchen Cart With Wood Top ($299.99, originally $469.99; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills Kuhnhenn Kitchen Cart With Wood Top PHOTO: Wayfair

This beloved kitchen island cart, with more than 4 feet of countertop space, can completely reinvent your kitchen by functioning as a movable island. The rubberwood countertop has drop-leaf functionality that can transform the cart into a breakfast bar too. For less than 300 bucks, trust us, it’s a steal.

Coleman Portable Outdoor 4-Person 114-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub ($1,299.99, originally $1,369.99; wayfair.com)

Coleman Portable Outdoor 4-Person 114-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub PHOTO: Wayfair

We’re here for inflatable hot tubs, especially with fall nearly here. This tub from Coleman boasts a 4.9-star rating, plus it comes with 114 air jets and its own cover, and it can hold up to four people.

Willa Arlo Interiors Broadridge Bar Cart ($186.99, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Broadridge Bar Cart PHOTO: Wayfair

Bar carts are a hero house item — not only do they serve a storage and serving purpose, but they’re also pretty to look at. With glass shelves and a gold metal finish, this cart oozes glamour. It’s no wonder the sleek piece has a 4.8-star rating and more than 2,000 positive reviews.

KidKraft Vintage Kitchen Set ($121.99, originally $149.99; wayfair.com)

KidKraft Vintage Kitchen Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Kids love nothing more than playing with a pretend kitchen, but parents know all too well that finding one that isn’t a total eyesore is no easy feat. Enter: this old-school, hand-painted wooden set that comes in three pretty retro hues (pastel pink, bright red and white). Nearly 4,000 Wayfair shoppers give it a thumbs-up.

Rebrilliant Cargo Metal Bread Box ($48.99; wayfair.com)

Rebrilliant Cargo Metal Bread Box PHOTO: Wayfair

The 1950s called — and they want their bread box on your counter! Chock-full of vintage charm, this powder-coated baby blue box will extend the shelf life of your breads and bagels while simultaneously jazzing up your kitchen color scheme.

Vonchef 3-Tier Cupcake Holder and Carrier Container ($45.99; wayfair.com)

Vonchef 3-Tier Cupcake Holder and Carrier Container PHOTO: Wayfair

If you know, you know: Transporting several dozen cupcakes to a bake sale or your cousin’s birthday party is a nightmare. But that problem is totally solved with this three-tier, snap-and-stack container, where each cupcake has a placeholder, keeping them safe, stable and unspoiled. More to know: Each tier has handles, and it can be separated too.

Beachcrest Home Newtown 60-Inch Double Bathroom Vanity Set ($1,179.99, originally $2,564; wayfair.com)

Beachcrest Home Newtown 60-Inch Double Bathroom Vanity Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Got a bathroom renovation on the horizon? Look no further than this gorgeous, marble-topped double-sink vanity. Complete with six drawers and four doors (all soft-closing, natch), the vanity is majorly on sale right now and comes in three pristine colors (white, black and gray). More than 1,300 reviewers own and love the piece, giving it an overall 4.7-star rating.

Dotted Line Cece Makeup Cosmetic Organizer ($42.99; wayfair.com)

Dotted Line Cece Makeup Cosmetic Organizer PHOTO: Wayfair

Harness the chaos that is your makeup drawer with this über-sleek clear acrylic organizer. Seven drawers of varying sizes and several compartments on top of the tower can tame everything from eyeliners and nail polishes to lotions, palettes and more.

Williston Forge Parke Hall Tree With Shoe Storage ($72.99, originally $83.99; wayfair.com)

Williston Forge Parke Hall Tree With Shoe Storage PHOTO: Wayfair

Everyone wants a mudroom these days, but if you don’t have the space (or the budget!) to build one, turn to this handsome piece instead. With 10 hooks, a bench and two shelves that could store up to six pairs of shoes, the hall tree gets the job done — and its metal-and-wood design will look great in your home too.

Archie & Oscar Auggie Chicken Coop With Chicken Run ($373.99; wayfair.com)

Archie & Oscar Auggie Chicken Coop With Chicken Run PHOTO: Wayfair

Celebrities like Nicole Richie and Kristin Cavallari have shown us that raising chickens is actually cool — and this starter coop will get you up and running in no time. Including a living house, nesting box and mesh-encased outdoor run, the setup can hold up to three chickens — or, if you’d prefer, geese, ducks, guinea pigs, rabbits and more.

Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand With Fireplace ($359.99, originally $499; wayfair.com)

Beachcrest Home Sunbury TV Stand With Fireplace PHOTO: Wayfair

Winter is coming, folks, and this heat-emitting media console — complete with a faux fireplace — will liven up your living space while simultaneously corralling all your electronics. We love that the fire light and heat can be used together or separately, and the fact that the piece has more than 11,000 positive reviews. More to know: It comes in six wood finishes.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Odie 8 Rectangle Pendant Light ($259.99, originally $699.86; wayfair.com)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Odie 8 Rectangle Pendant Light PHOTO: Wayfair

If you’ve been wanting to replace your chandelier for, well, ever, look no further than this sleek and modern pendant. Perfect for kitchen islands, breakfast nooks or even a dining room, the steel fixture has an open-frame silhouette and comes in a black or bronze. Oozing farmhouse-esque charm, the light is a deal at this price too.

Mercury Row Wire Star Iron Sculpture ($30.99; wayfair.com)

Mercury Row Wire Star Iron Sculpture PHOTO: Wayfair

Never underestimate the power of an objet d’art. Proof: This handsome, star-shaped sculpture that’s sure to elevate its surroundings. Whether you stage it on a tray, atop a stack of books or solo in your built-ins, the pretty 7-inch piece can stand on its own just fine. With more than 1,300 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating, Wayfair shoppers agree this is worth its affordable price tag.

Archie & Oscar 60-Inch Henrietta Cat Tree ($159.99, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Archie & Oscar 60-Inch Henrietta Cat Tree PHOTO: Wayfair

Creepy cat paraphernalia is so yesterday. Today, Wayfair is chock-full of ultra-modern, smartly designed perches just for your feline friends. This faux tree, for instance, will function as a pretty piece on its own in your living space but will also provide hours of exploration and engagement for cats.

Archie & Oscar Ginny Pet Crate (starting at $140.18, originally $169.99; wayfair.com)

Archie & Oscar Ginny Pet Crate PHOTO: Wayfair

Also a thing of the past: an unsightly pet cage tucked away in the garage or mudroom. Instead, opt for this elegant crate that will have guests wondering if it’s an end table or doghouse! The answer is both. Available in four finishes, the wood composite piece has stainless steel accents — and nearly 12,000 positive reviews.

Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder ($91.99, originally $131.98; wayfair.com)

Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder PHOTO: Wayfair

We may be beating a dead horse here, but we’re not sorry about it — Wayfair has the most top-notch pet gear around! Take this stately feeding station for instance. Gone are the days of metal bowls lying on the ground (sloshing water everywhere). Now we enter the new era where a “pet feeding station” will look regal wherever it’s placed. The most genius design element — besides the uppity shiplap siding — is that the top slides open, revealing a roomy storage area for bags of food, leashes and more.

Palram Mythos Greenhouse ($579.99, originally $699.05; wayfair.com)

Palram Mythos Greenhouse PHOTO: Wayfair

If your green thumb simply isn’t satisfied with indoor planting, it’s time to head outdoors. And while this 6-foot-by-6-foot greenhouse is certainly a splurge, the horticulturist in your life is going to be simply besotted. Comprising a stainless steel base, an aluminum frame and polycarbonate paneling, the greenhouse’s highlight is a vented roof. As one of the 258 reviewers wrote, it “saved my lemon tree from winter.”

Greyleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($175; wayfair.com)

Greyleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit PHOTO: Wayfair

As the temps drop, never has an outdoor firepit been more timely. Perfect for socially distanced gatherings, this “firebowl” would be right at home in “Game of Thrones” with its nailhead trim detailing, oversize handles and distressed bronze finish.

Suncast Outdoor Horizontal Storage Shed ($249, originally $319.99; wayfair.com)

Suncast Outdoor Horizontal Storage Shed PHOTO: Wayfair

Who needs more storage? Everybody, that’s who. This easy-on-the-eyes shed can stow everything from two giant garbage cans to bikes, beach chairs, lawn mowers and more.

Mercury Row Portrait of a Highland Cow Photograph Print (starting at $33.99, originally starting at $76; wayfair.com)

Mercury Row Portrait of a Highland Cow Photograph Print PHOTO: Wayfair

In case you missed it, highland cows are having a moment. Specifically, a photographed moment. Popping up in sleek interior designscapes from coast to coast, dramatic portraits of these mussed-up mammals are the hottest thing to hang on your walls right now. Wayfair offers this striking shot in a variety of sizes and formats (choose from wrapped canvas or a black or white frame).

Trule Aguilera Balloon Dog Piggy Bank (starting at $31.67, originally starting at $37.50; wayfair.com)

Trule Aguilera Balloon Dog Piggy Bank PHOTO: Wayfair

Has a piggy bank ever been this cool? We don’t think so. Modeled after artist Jeff Koons’ famous “Balloon Dog” sculpture, this shiny bank could certainly double as an objet d’art anywhere in your home. Available in seven additional hues, the bank would also make a great gift.

3-Piece Sign Sculpture Figurine Set ($67.99, originally $76.99; wayfair.com)

3-Piece Sign Sculpture Figurine Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Zhuzh up your home decor with these resin sculptures that will let the world know you’re feeling A-OK. Available in silver and gold, the set can be placed together or scattered throughout your home.

Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven ($69.95, originally $100; wayfair.com)

Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven PHOTO: Wayfair

Did you know Wayfair has lots and lots of cookware too? This top-selling (and adorable) Dutch oven comes in 11 different colorways and can handle anything from soups to chicken roasts.

Mistana Lucienne Geometric Gray Rug (starting at $27.46; wayfair.com)

Mistana Lucienne Geometric Gray Rug PHOTO: Wayfair

OK, yes, this is just a rug. But this is also a rug that is extremely famous. We’ve spotted the Lucienne rug in TV show backdrops, influencers’ Instagram feeds and more. Needless to say, it’s a top seller for Wayfair for one big reason: It beautifully meshes with every design aesthetic. Known for brightening up spaces and cleaning easily, thanks to its polypropylene composition, the rug comes in more than 20 sizes and is a must-have in every home. Did we mention it has 38,000 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating?

Umbra Hubba Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror ($120; wayfair.com)

Umbra Hubba Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror PHOTO: Wayfair

Here’s a design tenet we fully believe in: Mirrors are your friend. Filling walls, making rooms look bigger and acting as decor, mirrors are every interior designer’s best-kept secret, and simple, circular ones are majorly on trend right now. We love this one, which is 34 inches in diameter and comes in both brass/gold and titanium finishes.