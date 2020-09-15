Today, you’ll find major savings on loungewear from Adidas, an all-time low price on AirPods Pro and discounts on hundreds of thousands of items at Macy’s. All that and more, below.
Adidas
In search of new sweats? Adidas has you covered with 25% off select sweatpants, hoodies and tracksuits. Yes — that includes classics from the Essentials 3-Stripe collection, big logo looks from the Badge of Sport line and more than 300 other loungewear items. Use promo code FLEECE to snag the savings online, and get set to hang out in comfort and style.
Macy’s
Macy’s is marking down over 100,000 of items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Surprise Specials Sale. Today’s the last day to take home a kitchen appliance like Instant Pot’s blender, a Fitbit Charge 4 and Champion clothing, all at a discount.
The Company Store
Give yourself a good night’s sleep with 25% off select bedding including sheets, quilts, shams and more from The Company Store. Not to mention, the rest of the site is 20% off, too, so you can stock up on home essentials like towels, decor, pajamas and more. Just use code J20FRIENDS at checkout to get the discount.
AirPods Pro
In case you missed it, AirPods Pro are still down to their lowest price ever right now at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds are our pick for best overall buds thanks to top-notch noise cancellation, incredible sound quality and comfortable design.
More deals to shop
- Today only, when you shop at Toms, you’ll get a free face mask and free shipping with every order when you use code FREESHIP.
- All sales items at Life Is Good are an extra 20% off with promo code SMILE.
- Soothe sore muscles with this one-day deal on BioFreeze products at Amazon.
- Add a Ring Video Doorbell 2 to your front door for less. A used model is on sale at Woot! for just one day.
- Update your little ones’ wardrobe with The Biggest Little Sale at Gap, where you can take 40% off more than 1,000 kids and baby styles. Grownups can also save up to 50% on their clothes.
- Cole Haan shoes and outerwear styles for both men and women are on sale at Nordstrom Rack for a limited time.
- Get your deck sparkling clean with a Sun Joe Pressure Washer, down to just $59.99 at Woot! right now.
- Halloween is on the horizon, and you can already save on a costume for the kids with 20% off select styles at ShopDisney. Just be sure to buy before your tots’ preferred character sells out or prices go up.
- Sierra is marking down over 1,000 styles at the Biggest Savings Sale, so you can can stock up on jackets, vests and more for fall.
- Head over to Urban Outfitters, where sale styles are $19.99 or less for a limited time.
