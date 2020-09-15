Yes, Apple has a shop on Amazon. And that means you can get official Apple products with free Prime shipping, and even better, it’s almost the whole product line — from iPhones to silicone cases and Apple Watches to accessories, all the way to the Mac and almost everything in between.

Think of it as an Apple store with a wide selection of products like Macs (desktops and laptops alike), iPhones (in unlocked variants), iPads, Apple Watches and countless first-party accessories. You’ll also find a full selection of Beats by Dre products, and even Apple’s own second-generation AirPods are in the store. Almost all of these include free Prime shipping as well.

The best news is that prices are often discounted on a number of products, including right now. Let’s walk through the Apple Shop on Amazon and our favorite deals.

AirPods & Beats by Dre

AirPods Pro are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds. Class-leading noise cancellation, a wide soundstage and an ergonomic design made these a winner. Better yet, you can get them on sale at right now. Normally $249.99, you can score AirPods Pro for $199 right now.

And if you want AirPods, which feature easy pairing and long battery life, you can save on select models as well. Additionally, many Beats earbuds and headphones are seeing discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro ($199, originally $249.99; amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($129, originally $159; amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($154.98, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($69, originally $79; amazon.com

Apple EarPods with 3.5 mm Headphone Plug ($23.99, originally $30; amazon.com

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector ($17.50, originally $29.99; amazon.com

Beats urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector (starting at $49.95, originally $59.95; amazon.com

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker ($149.95, originally $179.95; amazon.com

iPads and iPad Accessories

The iPad might be the most recognizable tablet out there, or at least one that comes to mind first. In fact, the seventh gen iPad is our pick for best tablet. It’s an entry-level iPad at $329 with a large 10.2-inch display. This way you can take full advantage of multitasking and mouse support in iPadOS. It’s also frequently on sale.

But, the iPad line doesn’t end there. You also have the 7.9-inch iPad Mini, 10.5-inch iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Out of these, the iPad Pro family was recently refreshed in the spring of 2020 with faster processors and a multi-camera system on the back.

With any iPad model you get your choice of a few colors, along with the choice of Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular models, the latter of which provide you with internet on the go, as long as you have the device activated with a data plan.

Another commonality is that all iPads run iPadOS 13 with multitasking features, allowing you to use two or more applications at once in a split screen capacity. You can stream movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app, read the latest novels in iBooks, stream songs in Music and find an app for anything in the App Store.

This store is also home to both the first-generation and second-generation Apple Pencils, a plethora of adapters, and several sizes of Smart Keyboards or Magic Keyboards.

Apple Seventh Gen iPad (Staring at $319.99; amazon.com

Apple iPad mini (starting at $384.99; amazon.com

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi (Starting at $899.99; amazon.com

Apple Pencil (first generation) ($94.88; amazon.com

Apple Pencil (second generation) ($124.98; amazon.com

Apple Watch

There’s not one, but two new Apple Watch models for 2020. Apple just introduced the Series 6 and the Watch SE. It continiues the move from an accessory to the iPhone into it being the ultimate pairing. The Series 6 starts at $399 and brings blood oxygen monitoring, an ehanched always-on display and a much faster processor inside. The SE starts at a more affordable $279 but brings crucial health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring and pairs it with a the same processor as the Series 5. It does lack the ability to take an ECG and an always-on display though. The existing Series 3 stays in the line with a starting price of just $199.

But even with two new Apple Watch models, you can save on several Series 5 options (including cellular variants) and even save on the Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($389.99, originally $429; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($199, originally $229; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($199, originally $229; amazon.com

Apple Watch Accessories

Whether you have a Series 5, are getting a Series 6 or are sticking with a Series 4, there are plenty of accessories to pair with your Apple Watch. And best of all, the bands support all models of the Apple Watch. You can get a sport band for workouts or make it a bit fancy by pairing it with a Milanese Loop band.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock ($71.99, originally $79; amazon.com

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable (1m) ($24.99, originally $29; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band (44mm) Black ($41.05, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band (44mm) White ($41.05, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band (44mm) Pride Edition ($39.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Loop (44mm) Anchor Gray ($39.20, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Leather Loop (44mm) Black ($92.99, originally $99; amazon.com

Apple Watch Modern Buckle (40mm) Saddle Brown ($129.99, originally $149; amazon.com

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band (40mm) Steel ($87.78, originally $99; amazon.com

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band (40mm) Gold ($79.99, originally $99; amazon.com

Macs

It’s always a delight when you can score a Mac at even a small discount. And right now is a great time to invest in one, as Apple refreshed the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro this past spring. Both got hardware boosts like larger SSDs, faster processors and notably the Magic Keyboard. It’s our favorite keyboard in a laptop for its great recoil with every press and click-clacky sensation. Both the Air and Pro features a beautiful Retina display and spacious trackpads as well.

Generally, Amazon takes about $50 to $100 off the base models of both the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. We’ll list out the current discounts below, but keep checking better for when deals spike higher.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD) in Space Gray ($899.99, originally $999; amazon.com

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD) in Space Gray ($1,199, originally $1,299; amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD) in Silver ($1,449; amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD) in Space Gray ($1,649, originally $1,799; amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD) in Space Gray ($2,099, originally $2,399; amazon.com

Cables, dongles, docks and wall plugs

Generally Apple’s cables, dongles, docks and plugs can cost a pretty penny. But on the Amazon storefront you can often find savings – small discounts, and every once in a while, big ones – on these products. After all, you can never have too many Lightning cables, and now is a good time to stock up.

Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter ($7.99; amazon.com

Lightning to USB Cable 0.5 meters ($15.99; amazon.com

Lightning to USB Cable 2.0 meters ($26.34; amazon.com

Lightning to Digital AV Adapter ($39; amazon.com

Lightning to VGA Adapter ($44.99, originally $49; amazon.com

iPhone Lightning Dock in Gold ($49; amazon.com

iPhone Lightning Dock in Black ($48.99; amazon.com

Apple USB SuperDrive ($79; amazon.com

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter ($79; amazon.com

Apple USB-C Charge Cable (2m) ($13.99; amazon.com

Apple 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter (for MacBook Pro with Retina Display) ($79; amazon.com

Mac accessories

Sure, there are plenty of third-party companies and manufacturers that make accessories for the Mac, from USB-C hubs and cables to keyboards and mice. But when it comes to accessories that feel the same and have the same level of quality, you’ll likely want to look at Apple’s own offerings. And you can now get the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Grey to match an iMac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro in that color.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Space Gray ($99; amazon.com

Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Silver ($74, originally $79; amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray ($149; amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Silver ($119, originally $129; amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard in Silver ($94, originally $99; amazon.com

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 in Silver ($123.99; amazon.com

iPhone accessories

It’s no secret that Apple offers some really nice accessories, like silicone and leather cases for a whole range of iPhones, that provide protection along with a simple and sleek design. Plus, every so often throughout the year, Apple drops a new color wave for each of the cases. Luckily for you, Apple is chopping the prices in its Amazon store.

iPhone Xs

Apple Silicone Case in White ($33.82, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Black ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Pink Sand ($39; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in (Product) RED ($39.98, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown ($48.42; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in Black ($24.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Leather Folio in Peony Pink ($90; amazon.com

Apple Leather Folio in Lilac ($99; amazon.com

Apple Leather Folio in Black ($99; amazon.com

iPhone Xs Max

Apple Silicone Case in Midnight Blue ($28.06, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Black ($19.99, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in White ($19.99, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in (Product) RED ($35, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Lavender Gray ($34.14, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Mellow Yellow ($39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Pacific Green ($39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Papaya ($39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Pink Sand ($19.99, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Spearmint ($39; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in Black ($24.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in Midnight Blue ($40.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in (Product) RED ($24.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown ($39, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Smart Battery Case in White ($129; amazon.com

Apple Smart Battery Case in Pink Sand ($129; amazon.com

iPhone 8 Plus & iPhone 7 Plus

Apple Silicone Case in Black ($19.99; originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in Pink Sand ($39; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in White ($39; amazon.com

iPhone 7 & iPhone SE/8

Apple Smart Battery Case in Black ($49.99, originally $99; amazon.com

Apple Smart Battery Case in (Product) RED ($98.99; amazon.com

Apple Silicone Case in (Product) RED ($35; amazon.com

The (Product) RED cases are part of Apple’s partnership with the nonprofit organization (RED), which raises money and awareness to end HIV/AIDS.